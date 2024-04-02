Maxwell Locke & Ritter Announces Sale of Affiliate Firm While Unveiling Brand Refresh and New Website—Reinforcing Commitment to the Future

Austin, Texas, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxwell Locke & Ritter, a leading accounting and advisory firm based in Central Texas, is pleased to announce the strategic sale of its affiliate, ML&R Wealth Management, to Creative Planning. This transition enables ML&R Wealth Management's clients to seamlessly move to a like-minded, people-centric investment firm while continuing to receive a comprehensive suite of financial services.

“Congratulations to ML&R Wealth Management on their recent merger with Creative Planning. We're confident in their continued success in guiding their clients toward their financial goals through this new partnership. As we celebrate our 33rd anniversary at Maxwell Locke & Ritter, we're proud to continue our focus on our people, clients, community, and culture, which has made us the largest locally owned accounting and advisory firm in Central Texas,” says Kyle Parks, Leading Partner of Maxwell Locke & Ritter.

With an unwavering dedication to their clients and future growth, Maxwell Locke & Ritter is also excited to announce a significant brand update and the launch of a new website. This initiative reflects the firm's expanding regional and national presence in a dynamic marketplace, underscoring the firm's commitment to providing comprehensive accounting and advisory services to a wide range of clients.

At the heart of the new site is a philosophy that places people first—a guiding principle that has fostered authentic connections with their clients, people, and the communities they serve. This philosophy is vividly reflected in the visual identity of the new logo and website, aiming to meet the diverse needs of these groups by conveying Maxwell Locke & Ritter’s core values and delivering messages that matter.

"Our refreshed brand and new website are a vibrant reflection of who we are, authentically capturing our unique firm culture and our team," said Parks. "The new website reflects our expertise, growth, and the ever-changing needs of our clients. We are excited about this new chapter and are confident it will enhance our ability to serve current clients, attract new ones, and remain a preferred employer for top talent.”

The new brand identity is crafted to resonate with both new and established clients and team members, ensuring Maxwell Locke & Ritter remains a competitive and attractive choice in Central Texas and beyond. It symbolizes their adaptability and readiness to embrace future opportunities while staying true to the high standards of service their clients have come to expect. Visit the new website at www.mlrpc.com and explore their comprehensive suite of CPA and strategic advisory services.

About Maxwell Locke and Ritter LLP:

Maxwell Locke and Ritter LLP is one of the largest Texas-based accounting firms, offering a comprehensive range of accounting and advisory services, including tax, audit, risk assurance and advisory, and transaction advisory services.

About Creative Planning, LLC:

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning-led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning, and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning and its affiliates have more than $300 billion in combined assets under management and advisement across all 50 states and 90 countries as of December 31, 2023. United Capital Financial Advisors is an affiliate of Creative Planning.