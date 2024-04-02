Middle East and Africa Poised for Ascendancy in Global Hydrogen Market with Significant Project Pipeline

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MEA region is emerging as a key player within the emerging hydrogen market. Despite holding just an 11% share of current global active capacity, the region has a number of large-scale low-carbon hydrogen projects in the pipeline that will boost its positioning within the global hydrogen market.

A number of African countries such as South Africa, Egypt, Mauritania and Morocco aim to capitalize on their vast renewable resources to competitively produce green hydrogen both for domestic use as well as to serve markets experiencing a surge in demand, such as Europe. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, the approach to low-carbon hydrogen is more blended, with companies investing in both blue and green hydrogen.

In African countries, transportation is the key focus demand sector, accounting for up to 6mtpa of capacity across 65 production facilities by 2030. A number of projects, particularly those situated strategically in marine port locations, are also gearing up to produce low-carbon fuels for the maritime sector such as South Africa's Boegoebaai green hydrogen cluster. In the Middle Eastern context, ammonia is chiefly being focused on as an end-use sector for low-carbon hydrogen, with this demand sector potentially accounting for up to 49% of active and upcoming hydrogen capacity. Ammonia is a valuable end-product for fertilizers, plastics, and cleaning products as well as a transport and storage medium for hydrogen.

Although the MEA region's ammonia demand is forecast to remain relatively stable up to 2030, this focus within upcoming hydrogen production capacity indicates the region's intention to capitalize on increasing demand for low-carbon ammonia in other markets such as Europe and Asia.

National strategies, roadmaps and incentives are helping to pave the way for hydrogen technology investments and deployment within the different sectors in which it can be used. However, numerous countries across the Middle East and Africa are yet to launch these initiatives and so the region's signals to industry need to be stronger still. There is a heavy emphasis on partnerships within MEA's regional hydrogen market, with this form of deal accounting for over 70% of total deal activity between January 2022 and February 2024.

This trend indicates how companies operating in the MEA region are bidding to capture a greater share of the global hydrogen market through various offtake agreements. The partnerships trend also extends to international strategic alliances, with European institutions and member states being particularly active in securing agreements with emerging hydrogen-producing countries in Africa.



Key Highlights

The Middle East and Africa is currently a minority player within the global hydrogen market, with an active capacity of 212 ktpa, which translates to an active capacity share of 11%.

A number of countries in Africa will be key contributors to the MEA's emerging hydrogen market including Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco and South Africa as the region capitalizes on its renewable energy resources to produce green hydrogen.

With 118 ktpa, Qatar leads in terms of active capacity, but is expected to fall down the country ranking as a number of large-scale projects become operational.

Most hydrogen producers in Africa expect to supply the transportation market, which is projected to account for 6.1mtpa of hydrogen supply before 2030. While in the Middle East, ammonia remains a prevalent end use sector with ammonia being used by a number of industries including fertilizers, cleaning products, and plastics.

Some countries are targeting the refining sector as a way to kick start demand for hydrogen. For example, the United Arab Emirates included refining as a key sector within its updated national hydrogen strategy published in July 2023.

Report Scope

Hydrogen regional market analysis

Total upcoming capacity and 2030 market size scenarios, highlighting recently announced projects by capacity.

Demand across different application sectors .

National and regional policy support and financial incentives

Key Topics Covered:

Snapshot of the low carbon hydrogen market

Low Carbon Hydrogen Market

Middle East and Africa in a global context

Leading countries in the hydrogen market

Largest upcoming projects globally

Largest upcoming projects in the MEA region

MEA Hydrogen Capacity in high and low scenarios

Low carbon hydrogen competitiveness drivers

Major barriers for low carbon hydrogen deployment

Demand in Key Application Areas

Current hydrogen targets across MEA countries

Key MEA Countries Demand and Focus

Intended use sectors for hydrogen

Transportation

Iron & Steel

Ammonia & chemicals

Natural Gas & Gas Blending

Refining

Hydrogen Sector Challenges

Policies, Projects, and Key Players

Regional Policies on Hydrogen

Funding and Financial Support

MEA hydrogen deal activity

Key players

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Shell

Intercontinental Energy Corp

National Technology Enterprises Company

OQ SAOC

ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd

Scatec ASA

Acwa Power Co

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Neom Co

QatarEnergy

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co

Blue Power Partners AS Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS

POSCO Holdings Inc

Engie

PTT Public Co Ltd

Samsung Engineering Co Ltd

GS Energy

ADQ

Mitsui & Co Ltd

OCI NV

CPC Corp

Dutco Group of Companies

LCY Chemical Corp

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co

New and Renewable Energy Authority

BP

British International Investment plc

CWP Global

Jearrard Energy Resources Ltd

Conjuncta GmbH

Infinity

Mubdala Investment Co

Chariot Oil and Gas Ltd

Eren Groupe

TotalEnergies

Falcon Capital

Hydrogene de France

ADNOC

Alstom

Saudi Arabia Railways

Masdar Clean Energy

The Boeing Company

Anglo America

BMW

Sasol

Toyota

Itochu Corp

Blue Power Partners

Hydregen Ltd

Nicholas Holdings Ltd

Thyssenkrupp UHDE

Norfund

Fertiglobe

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m2mt3a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.