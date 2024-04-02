Identifying and Unlocking Growth in the Household Care Industry, with Spotlight on Unilever, Marks and Spencer and SC Johnson

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Identifying and Unlocking Growth in the Household Care Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores trends and consumer attitudes shaping the household care industry. The report provides alook into the trends currently shaping purchasing behavior as consumers navigate through economic instability and adopt new hygiene practices.



Report Scope

Respond to the growing consumer demand for more effective cleaning products at an affordable price.

Invest in setting up proper systems to trial and launch refillable and reusable options and be able to scale them.

Ensure new product innovations highlight safety and wellbeing without compromising on cost.

Key Benefits

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Industry overview

Category opportunities

Regional landscape

Channel overview

What next?

Take-outs

Appendix

Company Coverage:

Unilever

Marks and Spencer

SC Johnson

