Nominations sought for 2024 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards

CHICAGO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks Illinois has issued a call for nominations for the 2024 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards . The annual awards recognize exceptional efforts in preserving, restoring and revitalizing historic places in Illinois. Nominations are due June 1, 2024.

“Our awards program is a way to celebrate transformative preservation projects and practices that improve people’s lives,” said Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO of Landmarks Illinois. “During this nomination process, we are looking for projects that have creatively reused places from our past to meet our needs today. We also want our award winners to inspire others to save places across the state as a means to honor our collective history, spark economic development and revitalize communities in a sustainable way.”

Nominations can be submitted online here . Winners of the 2024 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards will be honored at a public ceremony in Chicago this October. Details on the event will be announced at a later date. Visit our website to submit a nomination.

2024 Award details

Awards are given in the following general categories:

Advocacy: An effective local or statewide campaign to preserve and protect a historic resource.

An effective local or statewide campaign to preserve and protect a historic resource. Leadership: Individual, municipality, private organization or joint partnership that has championed historic preservation, planning or public policy.

Individual, municipality, private organization or joint partnership that has championed historic preservation, planning or public policy. Preservation: Projects that make possible the continued use of historic commercial/industrial buildings, multi-family/affordable housing residences, public/institutional structures or preserves a cultural heritage site.

Projects that make possible the continued use of historic commercial/industrial buildings, multi-family/affordable housing residences, public/institutional structures or preserves a cultural heritage site. Environmental Sustainability: Mitigation of climate change through preservation technologies.

In addition, one of the 2024 selected winners will receive the Richard H. Driehaus Legacy Award, which honors the memory of the late Richard H. Driehaus. The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation has generously supported this annual awards program since 1994. The recipient of this esteemed award must demonstrate the immense power of preservation, following in the footsteps of Driehaus who believed reusing places of our past creates positive change and motivates others to save important places.

2024 Nomination requirements

Nominations submitted for a 2024 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Award must be for projects or people located within Illinois. Projects must also have been completed within the last five years. Phased projects may be considered if the nominated phase is complete and can stand on its own merits. Nominations may be submitted in someone’s honor and/or without the knowledge of the nominee. Self-nominations are also accepted. Previous year submissions not selected for an award may be revised and resubmitted for consideration as well.

There is no fee to submit a nomination for the 2024 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards. A jury of preservation professionals will review the nominations and determine the winners of this year’s awards. Judging criteria include the impact the project or person has had on the community, how creative the project is and how well it aligns with Landmarks Illinois’ mission and guiding principles .

About Landmarks Illinois

We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based historic preservation nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.landmarks.org .

