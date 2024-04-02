OWN.CANCER campaign announces $250K+ donation match to help make new Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre among world’s best

CALGARY, Alberta, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Alberta Cancer Foundation, University of Calgary and Alberta Health Services kick off a two-month, multi-partner donation match drive for the OWN.CANCER campaign. All donations made to the OWN.CANCER campaign through UCalgary Giving Day between April 4-18 will be matched twice – once by Ucalgary up to $2,500 per gift, and again, up to $2,500, by Calgary OWN.CANCER donors Glen and Erin Rumpel.



In addition, all donations made directly to OWN.CANCER between April 2-May 26, 2024, will be matched up to $250,000 thanks to the generosity of the Mid Southern Alberta Toyota Dealers (Canyon Creek Toyota, Charlesglen Toyota, Cochrane Toyota, Country Hill Toyota, Heninger Toyota, High River Toyota, Red Deer Toyota, South Pointe Toyota and Stampede Toyota).

All funds raised will move the OWN.CANCER campaign one step closer to its $250 million fundraising goal for the Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre, one of the largest cancer centres in North America set to open in fall 2024. The Arthur Child will be a global hub for cutting-edge cancer research and treatment, transforming cancer care for generations to come.

“We are truly grateful for the generosity of the Mid Southern Alberta Dealers to make this matching campaign possible,” says Heather Culbert, OWN.CANCER campaign co-chair. “The success of the OWN.CANCER campaign would not be possible without the tremendous support of the community, and we look forward to generating more awareness about this incredible facility during the months of April and May.”

As Albertans continue to come together to take a stand against cancer, several local organizations will be partnering with OWN.CANCER to support fundraising efforts alongside the ongoing donation match campaign.

The City of Calgary has also declared April 18-24, 2024, as OWN.CANCER Week in the city. Calgarians can expect to see landmarks around the city lit up during this week, including the Calgary Tower and Reconciliation Bridge.

Additionally, OWN.CANCER has partnered with the Calgary Flames, Calgary Roughnecks and Calgary Wranglers. In April, $5 from every home game ticket purchased through the OWN.CANCER or Calgary Flames webpages will be donated to the campaign. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Calgary-based Cabin Brewing has also launched a fundraising initiative in support of the campaign. The brewery has crafted a limited edition, non-alcoholic OWN.CANCER Hop Water, with $1 from every can sold going to support research and care the Arthur Child.

“The unwavering resiliency and dedication from Calgarians and local organizations to OWN.CANCER once and for all is deeply inspiring,” says Deborah Yedlin, OWN.CANCER campaign co-chair. “The Arthur Child will be a beacon of hope for our friends, family and loved ones – but we can’t achieve its full potential without the continued support of all Albertans. Every bit helps.”

For more information, or to donate to the OWN.CANCER campaign, visit www.owncancer.ca/match/.

About OWN.CANCER

The OWN.CANCER campaign is on a mission to raise $250 million in support of improved research, treatment and care at Calgary’s new world-class Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre. This game-changing initiative is backed by three trusted community institutions: Alberta Health Services, Canada’s first and largest fully integrated provincial health system; the University of Calgary, a globally recognized leader in medical research and home to tomorrow’s health-care professionals; and the Alberta Cancer Foundation, the official fundraising partner for all 17 cancer care centres across the province. Currently nearing completion, the Arthur Child will open its doors in fall 2024 as one of the largest comprehensive cancer centres in North America.

About the Alberta Cancer Foundation

Albertans helping Albertans is at the core of everything the Alberta Cancer Foundation does. Our very purpose comes from our desire to create more moments for all Albertans facing cancer, no matter where they live or the type of cancer they are facing. From the Canmore mountains to the canola fields in Lloydminster – we support leading edge treatment, care and research that is making a difference for cancer patients across the province.

As the fundraising partner for the 17 Alberta Health Services cancer centres, including the new Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Calgary, we make life better for Albertans facing cancer by supporting world-class research and patient care, right here in our own backyard.

About Alberta Health Services

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Our mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans. Our current focus is on reducing emergency department wait-times, improving EMS response times, increasing access to surgeries, and improving patient flow.

About the University of Calgary

UCalgary is Canada’s entrepreneurial university, located in Canada’s most enterprising city. It is a top research university and one of the highest-ranked universities of its age. Founded in 1966, its 35,000 students experience an innovative learning environment, made rich by research, hands-on experiences and entrepreneurial thinking. It is Canada’s leader in the creation of start-ups. Start something today at UCalgary.

