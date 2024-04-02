True Tickets and Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) Unveil New Partnership

HOUSTON, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, the secure contactless digital ticket delivery service, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS), Houston's premier nonprofit musical theatre company. This collaboration marks True Tickets’ continued expansion into the Houston performing arts community and a significant step forward in enhancing the theater-going experience through advanced digital ticketing solutions.

Theatre Under The Stars, known for its rich history of producing acclaimed musical theatre since 1968, has long been a beacon of artistic innovation and excellence. TUTS performs in the iconic Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, with seasons that feature a spectacular mix of touring musicals and self-produced shows, from witty, innovative farce to tales as old as time. The Hobby Center also houses the TUTS educational arm and renowned training program, Humphreys School of Musical Theatre, which has produced notable alumni like Chandra Wilson, Bruce Norris and Michelle DeJean. The partnership with True Tickets will usher in a new era of convenience and security for TUTS patrons, ensuring a seamless experience from ticket purchase to the final curtain call.

"We are excited to partner with Theatre Under The Stars, an organization that has been at the forefront of musical theatre for over five decades," said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development at True Tickets. "Our digital ticket delivery service will complement TUTS's commitment to excellence by providing a secure, hassle-free ticketing experience that matches the quality of their productions."

From TUTS, Michael Gepner, Director of Marketing, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Joining forces with True Tickets allows us to elevate our patron service to new heights. We're dedicated to not only presenting top-tier musical theatre but also ensuring that every aspect of our audience's experience is exceptional. True Tickets' innovative platform is a perfect fit for our vision."

This partnership will enable Theatre Under The Stars to offer advanced features such as easy ticket management, enhanced security, and the ability to set specific rules for ticket transfers, all while maintaining a direct connection with their audience. True Tickets and TUTS are committed to enriching lives by making the arts more accessible and enjoyable for everyone in the Houston community and beyond.



About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About THEATRE UNDER THE STARS (“TUTS”)

(Dan Knechtges, Artistic Director; Hillary J Hart, Executive Director) - Theatre Under The Stars delivers outstanding musical theatre experiences. We cultivate the art form—producing world-class shows, providing access for the community, and training the next generation—for Houston, by Houston. For more information, visit tuts.com.

TUTS on social: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok