EVLV INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. f/k/a NewHold Investment Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Evolv securities between June 28, 2021 and March 13, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EVLV.

According to the Complaint, Evolv describes itself as a “leader in Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-based weapons detection for security screening. Our mission is to make the world a safer and more enjoyable place to live, work, learn, and play. We are democratizing security by making it seamless for facility operators to address the chronic epidemic of escalating gun violence, mass shootings and terrorist attacks in a cost-effective manner while improving the visitor experience.”

Evolv's “flagship product,” according to the definitive proxy the Company filed with the SEC on June 28, 2021, “is Evolv Express®, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace, individually or in groups, with no need to form into a single-file line.”

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements because Evolve misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company’s business, operations and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Evolv materially overstated the efficacy of its products;

(2) the lack of effectiveness of Evolv’s products with regard to detecting knives and guns led to an increased risk of undetected weapons entering locations such as schools;

(3) Evolv deceived the general public, its customers, and its investors regarding the effectiveness of its products; and

(4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EVLV or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Evolv you have until May 24, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

