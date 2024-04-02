MRI-guided Focused Ultrasound Device Market is expected to see Rapid Growth of US$ 585.7 million with a CAGR of 10.1% by 2034: Fact.MR Reports

Rockville , April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global MRI guided focused ultrasound device market size is valued at US$ 223.5 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a 10.1% CAGR through 2034. The demand for MRI guided focused ultrasound devices to modify the targeted tissues is estimated to cross a valuation of US$ 585.7 million by 2034.



Market participants can anticipate increased market share and revenue growth if they match their product development plans with the growing need for non-invasive neurological therapies. This pattern emphasizes adaptability and the importance of market knowledge in seizing new opportunities in specialized medical sectors.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9579

A profitable niche market is presented by the increased focus on investigating MRI guided focused ultrasound devices for pediatric applications. Firms can acquire a competitive edge in this niche market by making research and development investments specifically suited to pediatric patients' demands. Acknowledging the possibilities of non-invasive pediatric therapies places these companies in a strategic leadership position in terms of innovation, serving a neglected market with unique regulatory requirements.

The effectiveness and treatment planning of MRI guided focused ultrasound devices are improved when it is combined with other imaging modalities, including MRI, CT, and PET. Companies that invest in developing interoperable technology establish themselves as pioneers in offering end-to-end solutions. This development aligns with the need for integrated healthcare technology that facilitates cooperation between medical specialties by streamlining the diagnosis and treatment procedures.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 585.7 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 10.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures

“Success in the cutthroat MRI-guided focused ultrasound device market depends on collaborative effort, quick technological uptake, and creative thinking. Despite market instability, industry leaders that make investments in sustainability and innovation are well-positioned for long-term success.” Says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Insightec Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Profound Medical Corp.

EDAP TMS S.A.

Sonacare Medical LLC

FUS Instruments Inc.

Medtronic plc

ExAblate Neuro by InSightec

Key Takeaways:

The global MRI guided focused ultrasound device market size stood at US$ 137.3 million in 2019.

The North America MRI guided focused ultrasound device industry holds 19.7% of shares in 2024.

The Latin America MRI guided focused ultrasound device market holds 1.5% of the shares in 2024.

The uterine fibroids indication segment occupied 43.5% of the market shares in 2024.

The US guided product type segment captured a 56.1% share of the market in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at an 8.2% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Brazil is anticipated to develop at a 7.7% CAGR through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the MRI guided focused ultrasound device market include Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare. These multinational corporations make use of their vast research and development capabilities. Innovations introduced by disruptive firms such as Insightec and Profound Medical frequently result in partnerships or focused markets. The competitive environment is shaped by expanding R&D activities, regulatory compliance, and strategic collaborations. Market consolidation is facilitated by mergers and acquisitions, which allow businesses to improve their products and increase their market share.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9579



Recent Developments

DeepSight Technology, a medical device business, unveiled NeedleVue, a revolutionary ultrasound-guided needle technology, in November 2023. The company's goal is to provide safety in the field of guided interventional tool guidance.

At the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in August 2023, GE HealthCare debuted the portable ultrasound device Vscan Air SL. It has patented image-enhancing technology and can switch between vascular and cardiac examinations with a single instrument at the point of service.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market: The global MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market stands at a valuation of US$ 545.1 million in 2023 and is expected to secure a revenue of US$ 2.89 billion by the end of 2033.

MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market: Worldwide demand for MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation technologies is likely to reach US$ 1.29 billion by 2033.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog