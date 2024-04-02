Owl Cyber Defense Announces Next Generation Flagship Data Diode Platform - Owl Talon™ 3

Columbia, MD, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense Solutions (“Owl”), the global market leader in trusted cross domain data transfer for critical networks in government, defense, and critical infrastructure, today announced the launch and general availability of the next generation of their flagship data diode software platform, Owl Talon™ 3. This new release represents the first in a planned series of revolutionary leaps forward for Owl’s hardware-enforced one-way data transfer technology. With an all-new user interface designed around the customer, Owl Talon 3 is focused on maximizing the ease, speed, and security with which users in critical environments can get the data they need where they need it.

“The release of Owl Talon 3 marks a pivotal point in the evolution of our data diodes,” said Jim Gallagher, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Owl. “Owl released the first commercialized data diode to the market 25 years ago, and we have continued to innovate ever since, amassing over 45 technology patents along the way. Talon 3 brings a radically different architecture to the data diode market, allowing customers to install on bespoke appliances, hardened industrial PCs, 1U servers, and compute platforms in the cloud, representing the most flexible deployment model available.”

This new version of Owl Talon features a number of improvements and upgrades, including a new web-based graphical UI and a variety of security enhancements to the OS and encryption capabilities. Also, for the first time, customers will have the ability to turn on or off data types on-the-fly without the need for system downtime. For new deployments, Owl Talon 3 is designed to be compatible with a range of custom and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) compute platforms and form factors to meet a wide variety of use cases and SWaP requirements, from industrial to enterprise.

“Owl customers protect our way of life, upholding the elements of society that we rely on every day, and we are devoted to helping them achieve success and security in their mission,” said Scott Orton, CEO of Owl. “We designed the new Owl Talon platform with the driving purpose of making it faster and easier for operators to do their jobs in the most secure manner possible. That meant leveraging our expertise in security policy, SELinux, STIG, and BIOS development to incorporate the highest possible level of systems hardening into the software. Owl Talon 3 is a big step forward for both the customer and Owl and we’re excited to see it come to fruition.”

Future releases this year for Owl Talon are anticipated to include a number of additional developments and transformative technologies, including both new software and hardware components. To learn more about Owl Talon or to request a demonstration, please visit owlcyberdefense.com/talon3.

About Owl

Owl Cyber Defense® has spent the last 25 years securing the world’s most sensitive networks with advanced, proven cross domain solutions, data diodes, and security services. Certified by the U.S. government, independent testing authorities, and international standards bodies, Owl is trusted by clients worldwide in defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure to secure the network edge and enable controlled data transfers. Owl is a portfolio company of U.S.-based private equity firm, DC Capital Partners. Learn more at https://owlcyberdefense.com/.