Cytokine Market Size is projected to reach USD 148.56 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.40%: Straits Research

A cytokine is a collection of proteins, peptides, or glycoproteins released by particular cells to regulate the development and function of the immune system and blood cells. By boosting cancer patients' immune systems, cytokines have recently significantly impacted cancer therapy. High-dose interleukin-2 (HDIL-2) is approved for treating metastatic renal cell carcinoma and melanoma, whereas interferon alpha (IFN) is approved for adjuvant treatment of wholly resected high-risk melanoma patients. The cytokine market is driven mainly by the expanding adoption of cancer therapy, claims the research publication "Cytokines in the Treatment of Cancer," released in 2019.

Use of Cytokine as a Potential Biomarker for Neonatal Sepsis Drives the Global Market

A blood illness known as neonatal sepsis affects infants younger than 90 days old. In the first week of life, sepsis with early onset is observed. After one week and up to three months of age, sepsis develops slowly. In addition, 85% of neonates with early-onset sepsis manifested within 24 hours, 5% during 24–48 hours, and a lower number within 48–72 hours, according to the research article "Neonatal Sepsis," published in 2019. In the United States, there are 0.3-2 cases of early-onset sepsis that can be verified by culture for every 1000 live births. Additionally, 15%–30% of newborns with septic meningitis experience lasting brain impairment.

Possible Impact on Stem Cell Therapy Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The cells that are directed toward growth factors and cytokines are the mesenchymal, epithelial, and endothelial cells. The complex web of growth factors and cytokines promotes cellular differentiation and regeneration in all tissues and organs. Cytokines are therefore regarded to be crucial in stem cell treatment. With specific cytokines and growth factors, it is hoped that using stem cells in regenerative medicine would offer great potential for treating various human disorders. For instance, the Boston Stem Cell Center has been offering stem cell therapies that mediate musculoskeletal restoration by combining particular cytokines, growth factors, and interleukins. This helps in musculoskeletal disorders and injuries by scripting and adapting the repair process to the kind of tissue.

Competitive Players

The global cytokine market's major key players are GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis International AG, Amgen, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Astra Zeneca PLC, UCB S.A., Abbvie Inc., Johnson and Johnson, and Biocon Limited.

Regional Analysis

North America's most significant revenue contributor is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% over the projection period. The United States is home to numerous public and private companies that finance research into cell signaling, personalized medicine, and related fields. Over the years, the National Institutes of Health have provided microgrants to aid several small-scale commercial efforts. Diabetes, cardiovascular disease, arthritic and joint problems, allergies, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are some of the most common chronic inflammatory-mediated disorders in the United States, according to a recent 2019 article by the NIH in StatPearls (COPD). As inflammation is linked to various illnesses, major biopharmaceutical corporations collaborate with multiple organizations or acquire businesses with a solid inflammatory product portfolio.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period. Nearly nine million people in the U.K. suffer from osteoarthritis each year, making it the most common arthritis and driving market expansion. These numbers show that the disease burden is increasing, increasing the need for cytokines across the country. According to GLOBOCAN, 446,942 new cancer cases were reported in the United Kingdom in 2018; 55,439 (12.4%) were brand-new breast cancer cases, while 56,401 (12.6%) were prostate cancer cases. The cancers most common in the UK. are those of the skin, breast, lung, prostate, and five other types.

Key Highlights

Based on cytokine type, the global cytokine market is bifurcated into tumor necrosis factor-TNF, interleukins-II, interferons-IFN, and others. The tumor necrosis factor-TNF segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period.



Based on therapeutic application, the global cytokine market is bifurcated into cancer, asthma and airway inflammation, arthritis, and other therapeutic applications. The Arthritis segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period.

Market News



In May 2022, the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat adults with prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition that causes intense itching and skin lesions, was accepted for priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to a Sanofi announcement. The FDA decision has a projected action date of September 30, 2022. Dupixent is an entirely human monoclonal antibody that does not suppress the immune system but instead blocks the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) pathways.

In July 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted for review Sandoz's Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for a high-concentration formulation of 100 mg/mL (HCF) of its biosimilar Hyrimoz, according to the company, a leader in generic and biosimilar medications (adalimumab-adaz). The reference drug Humira (adalimumab) indications not covered by orphan exclusivity are included in the application, including those for psoriatic arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and plaque psoriasis.

Global Cytokine Market: Segmentation

By Cytokine Type

Tumor Necrosis Factor-TNF

Interleukins-II

Interferons-IFN

Epidermal Growth Factor-EGF

Other Cytokine Types

By Therapeutic Application

Cancer

Asthma and Airway Inflammation

Arthritis

Other Therapeutic Applications

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

