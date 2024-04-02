Toll Brothers to Host Model Home Grand Opening at its New Harris Ranch Community in Sparks, Nevada on April 6

SPARKS, Nev., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of six new model homes in Harris Ranch, a luxury master-planned community in Sparks, Nevada. Offering two distinctive home collections, Harris Ranch features spacious single-family homes on oversized home sites in the coveted Spanish Springs area of northern Nevada.



Home buyers are invited to attend the highly anticipated model home grand opening on Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 430 La Tray Court in Sparks. Prospective home buyers who visit during the event will enjoy light refreshments and music while exploring six new professionally decorated and landscaped Toll Brothers model homes. Visitors will also get an insider look at available home sites plus move-in ready and quick move-in homes. For more information and to register for the Toll Brothers model home grand opening event, call (855) 400-8655.

Toll Brothers home buyers in Harris Ranch will enjoy a private, elevated location with wide open spaces and incredible mountain views plus city convenience and many outdoor recreation options nearby.

Harris Ranch by Toll Brothers will include 349 new homes in two collections. One- and two-story single-family homes are available, and are priced from the upper $600,000s. Six Toll Brothers floor plans range in size from 2,709 to 3,971+ square feet with ample space to store both personal and recreational vehicles onsite. Homes include covered patios and driveway pavers; dramatic 10-foot ceilings and spacious primary suites; and well-appointed kitchens with large islands, 42-inch upper cabinets, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances including double wall ovens. Expansive home sites allow for optional RV parking or an attached RV garage.

The Willows collection offers three new single-story home designs ranging from 2,709 to 3,206+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 4-car garages, and options for an RV garage and pet wash station. The Magnolia collection features three, two-story home designs ranging from 3,556 to 3,971+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3- or 4-car garages, and options for an RV garage or RV open sky parking.





“Our six new stunning model homes showcase the best in Toll Brothers design with a combination of luxury and open space, and are built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known,” said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. “Toll Brothers at Harris Ranch is just beyond the bright lights of Reno, under the open skies of Sparks, Nevada. The prime location of our Harris Ranch community is ideal for those wanting large home sites with more space between neighbors while being surrounded by the restorative natural beauty of northern Nevada.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Spanish Springs area include Cinnamon Ridge, Cordoba at Stonebrook, Tavira at Stonebrook, Merida at Stonebrook, Alicante at Stonebrook, and Regency at Stonebrook (55+).

For more information on Harris Ranch and Toll Brothers communities in the Reno area, visit TollBrothers.com/Reno.





About Toll Brothers



Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.



In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .



