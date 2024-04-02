Global Flavored Syrup Market Size To Worth USD 77.67 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 3.77%

New York, United States , April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Flavored Syrup Market Size is to Grow from USD 53.67 Billion in 2023 to USD 77.67 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.77% during the projected period.





Flavored syrup is a spicy or semi-spicy liquid made by combining natural or artificial flavouring ingredients with sugar to form a concentrate. It is primarily used to sweeten and improve flavor. For health-conscious consumers, the flavored syrup is available in low-calorie formulations. They are classified into six flavor categories: savory, sour, sweet, salty, mint, and other. Flavored syrups are available in a variety of flavors, including herbs and seasonings, fruit, vanilla, chocolate, coffee, and more. Furthermore, rising demand for processed foods, in addition to increased use of flavored syrups in bakery and confectionery products, is expected to drive the market in the coming years. Furthermore, rising dairy consumption and the use of Flavored Syrups as a flavor enhancer and sweetener are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. A rise in the production and consumption of these products in the aforementioned countries has contributed to global market growth. However, the high sugar content of flavored syrups can cause problems for consumers who have hyperglycemia or high blood sugar. Apart from that, a general trend toward low-sugar diets has been observed, which may be linked to consumers' growing awareness of their health. Consequently, there's a good chance that the market's future growth will be hindered.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Flavored Syrup Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Flavour (Chocolate, Fruit, Coffee, Vanilla, Herbs & Seasonings, Others), By Flavour Type (Salty, Sweet, Sour, Savory, Mint), By Application (Beverage, Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy & Frozen Desserts), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023–2033."

The chocolate segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global flavored syrup market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the flavor, the global flavored syrup market is divided into chocolate, fruit, coffee, vanilla, herbs & seasonings, and others. Among these, the chocolate segment is expected to grow at hold the largest share in the global flavored syrup market during the projected timeframe. Chocolate-flavored syrups are in high demand because chocolate remains popular in a wide range of culinary creations, beverages, and desserts. The chocolate segment's expansion has been fueled by innovative product developments, such as premium and exotic chocolate flavor variations.

The savory segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global flavored syrup market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the flavor type, the global flavored syrup market is divided into salty, sweet, sour, savory, and mint. Among these, the savory segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global flavored syrup market during the projected timeframe. Online sales platforms provide a diverse range of Flavored Syrup options, allowing customers to compare features, read reviews, and make informed decisions from the comfort of their own homes. The growing popularity of e-commerce, particularly in the baby care product sector, contributes to the increase in demand from the online channel.

The confectionery segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global flavored syrup market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global flavored syrup market is divided into beverage, confectionery, bakery, dairy & frozen desserts. Among these, the confectionery segment is expected to grow at hold the largest share of the global flavored syrup market during the projected timeframe. Consumer demand for sweet treats and unique flavor experiences is driving rapid growth. Flavored syrups have become increasingly popular in the confectionery industry, adding a variety of flavors to candies, chocolates, gummies, and other sweet treats.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global flavored syrup market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global flavored syrup market over the predicted timeframe. This leadership position is due to several factors, including a well-established food and beverage industry, high consumer disposable income, and a culture of culinary experimentation. The region's diverse and discerning consumer base is increasingly interested in a variety of flavored beverages. Flavored syrups are also popular in North America for a wide range of culinary applications, such as desserts and breakfast foods. Furthermore, the region's proclivity for innovative flavors and willingness to embrace new taste experiences reinforce North America's position as a critical and thriving market in the global flavored syrup industry.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global flavored syrup market during the projected timeframe. Bakery goods are widely considered suitable for mass consumption due to their low cost. Furthermore, customers' desire to consume high-sugar foods has prompted manufacturers to develop novel products infused with syrups of various flavors. A large number of international companies have entered the Asian market and quickly emerged as industry leaders.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global flavored syrup market are The Hershey Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle, Toschi Vignola s.r.l., Monin Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson, Torani, Concord Foods, R. Torre & Company Inc., The J.M. Smucker Company, Panos Brandsand, and Others

Recent Developments

In November 2022, MONIN introduced Le Crush de MONIN, a new product line that includes Strawberry, Pineapple, and Mango. MONIN has expanded its flavor options for pastry chefs, bartenders, baristas, ice cream makers, and home mixologists.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Flavored Syrup Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Flavored Syrup Market, Flavor Analysis

Chocolate

Fruit

Coffee

Vanilla

Herbs & Seasonings

Others

Global Flavored Syrup Market, Flavor Type Analysis

Salty

Sweet

Sour

Savory

Mint

Global Flavored Syrup Market, Application Analysis

Beverage

Confectionery

Bakery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Global Flavored Syrup Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



