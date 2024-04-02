Vein Finder Market Size Expected to Reach USD 113.24 Mn by 2032

Ottawa, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vein finder market size was estimated at USD 49.15 million in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 101.28 million by 2031, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Report Highlights:

Near infra-red technology dominated the market with a 57% market share in 2023.

Among vein finder types, tabletop models secured the top spot in 2023 capturing a 55% market share.

Hospitals and clinics held the largest market share with 62% in 2023.

Impact of technology integration on the vein finder market.

According to the World Health Organization, by 2050, the number of people aged 60 and older will double, reaching 2.1 billion, while those aged 80 or older will triple to 426 million. With the aging population, more people will face health challenges, making vein finding harder. This increased demand calls for advancements in vein finder technology.

The vein finder market deals with devices designed to help healthcare professionals locate veins in patients' bodies. These devices use various technologies like near-infrared light to illuminate veins, making them easier to see, especially in patients with difficult-to-locate veins, such as children, elderly individuals, or those with darker skin tones.

The importance of vein finders lies in their ability to assist medical staff in tasks like venipuncture (drawing blood), inserting IV lines, or administering medications. By accurately identifying veins, these devices can reduce patient discomfort, minimize the risk of complications like bruising or multiple needle sticks, and improve overall efficiency in medical procedures.

For instance,

Improper use or sharing of syringes can cause different infections acquired in hospitals or elsewhere. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.7 million individuals contracted Hepatitis B, 315,000 Hepatitis C, and over 33,800 HIV infections due to unsafe injections. The increasing incidence of infections from unsafe injections is anticipated to drive the acceptance of these tools by medical practitioners. Implementing these devices will reduce infections, alleviating the strain on hospitals and patients.



Vein finders have a range of applications across different medical settings, including hospitals, clinics, emergency rooms, and even in-home healthcare. They are precious when vein visibility is poor or healthcare providers must work quickly and accurately.

For instance,

The growing popularity of mobile health is expected to increase the use of vein finders in hospitals and clinics. In 2020, there were over 350,000 health apps available for download. Newer mobile apps with advanced technology can now scan patients' skin to locate veins.

According to National Institute of Health, a research involving 242 individuals was conducted to assess the effectiveness of the newly developed vein finder device in visualizing and mapping veins on the arm and dorsal hand sites. Factors such as, age, height, weight (for BMI calculation), skin tone, gender and arm circumference were considered variables during the evaluation.

The market for vein finders is expected to grow steadily due to several factors. The rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and the increasing number of medical procedures requiring venous access contribute to the market's growth. Additionally, technological advancements lead to more portable and user-friendly. The aging population worldwide, which often presents challenges in vein access, also fuels the demand for vein finder devices.

The vein finder market is poised for growth as healthcare providers continue to recognize the importance of accurate vein visualization for improving patient care outcomes and enhancing procedural efficiency.

Vein Finders Play a Crucial Role in Facilitating Various Medical Procedures and Diagnoses by Assisting Healthcare Professionals

Venipuncture:

Vein finders help medical professionals locate suitable veins for blood draws, intravenous (IV) catheter insertion, and infusion therapy. This is particularly helpful in patients with difficult venous access, such as those with small or fragile veins, or individuals who are obese or have dark skin.

Intravenous Access:

Vein finders assist in placing intravenous lines for administering medications, fluids, or contrast agents needed for diagnostic imaging procedures like CT scans or MRI scans.

Phlebotomy:

Vein finders aid in collecting blood samples for laboratory testing and diagnostic purposes. They help ensure accurate sample collection while minimizing discomfort and the risk of complications such as hematoma or infiltration.

Peripheral Vascular Assessment:

Vein finder devices can assist in assessing peripheral vascular conditions by visualizing superficial veins. While they do not directly diagnose vascular diseases, they can aid in the identification of venous insufficiency, varicose veins, or thrombosis by highlighting abnormal vein patterns or flow characteristics.

Pediatric Care:

Vein finders are particularly valuable in pediatric settings, where locating veins in children can be challenging due to their smaller size and limited cooperation. These devices help reduce the stress and discomfort associated with enipuncture procedures in pediatric patients.

Rising Elderly Population Boosts Vein Finder Demand

By 2030, about one out of every six individuals globally will be aged 60 years or older. This time, the portion of the population in this age group is anticipated to rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. Looking ahead to 2050. The global population of individuals aged 60 years and older is set to double, reaching 2.1 billion. The number of individuals aged 80 years or older is predicted to triple between 2020 and 2050, reaching 426 million. With the aging population worldwide, more individuals will encounter health issues that can make finding veins challenging. Vein finder devices play a crucial role in assisting medical professionals, such as doctors and nurses, in locating veins more easily. This is particularly vital for blood collection or administering medication through an intravenous line.

Older adults often have thinner or harder-to-see veins due to aging, making vein finders even more critical for their care. With the elderly population growing, the need for vein finders increases because more older people will require medical procedures. These devices make procedures safer and less painful for older patients, reducing the risk of complications like bruising or missed veins. Older adults tend to have more health issues requiring medical care, so the demand for vein finders rises to ensure accurate and efficient treatment.

Additionally, older individuals often have conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure, which can affect vein health, making vein finders essential for proper medical care. The aging population also means more people needing regular medical check-ups and treatments, further driving the need for vein finders in healthcare settings. The increasing number of elderly individuals worldwide creates a greater demand for vein finders to ensure effective and comfortable medical procedures for this demographic.

More the Obesity, More the Difficulty in Finding Veins

Visualize your veins as tiny rivers flowing beneath your skin. However, in individuals who are obese or have specific medical conditions, identifying these rivers can be challenging. It's akin to searching for a concealed path within a dense forest.

For instance,

In 2020, the World Health Organization reported that 39 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese.



This is where vein finders step in as lifesavers! Comparable to special goggles worn by doctors and nurses, these devices utilize innovative technology, such as infrared light, to penetrate the skin and locate these elusive veins. It's as if they're illuminating a spotlight on the hidden river, simplifying navigation for medical professionals. These vein finders come in handy when someone needs a blood test or an IV. They help medical teams find veins quickly and accurately, reducing the stress and discomfort for patients. It's like having a treasure map to guide them through the forest of your veins, ensuring a smoother and more successful procedure. And that's why vein finders are such valuable tools in healthcare.

Recent Technological Advancements

In 2022, ultrasound vein finders have already made their mark in medicine. The first commercially available devices emerged in the early 2000s, with notable models like the SonoSite Micromaxx entering the market as early as 2002. Over the years, there have been significant advancements in ultrasound vein finder technology. Newer models, such as the SonoSite iViz and Clarius L7, released between 2022 and 2023, offer improved portability, image quality, and depth penetration. These advancements enhance their utility in medical settings, facilitating procedures like venipuncture and IV insertion with greater accuracy and efficiency.



Advancement in Infrared Imaging and Near-Infrared (NIR) Technology

Technological advances, like infrared imaging and near-infrared (NIR) technology, have jazzed up vein finders. Imagine them as superhero goggles for doctors and nurses—they help see through your skin to find those pesky veins without poking around too much.

NIR Reflectance Spectroscopy (NIRS) vein finders are high-tech gadgets that use NIRS technology to study the light bouncing off tissues. They have the potential to give detailed info about veins, like how big they are and how deep they are under the skin. For instance, a VeinSeeker device is being tested in hospitals to see how well it works.

Smartphone-based NIR vein finders are handy tools that might be cheaper and easy to use. They work by attaching special gear to your smartphone's camera to see veins under your skin.

Infrared imaging, for example, works like magic glasses that can see beneath your skin. It detects the heat from your body, highlighting your veins in a way that's easy for medical pros to spot. It's like having a special flashlight that shows your veins as clear as day, even if they're hiding deep beneath your skin.

Near-infrared technology takes it a step further. It uses light waves that can penetrate your skin but aren't visible to the naked eye. These waves bounce back differently depending on what they hit. Veins reflect this light differently from the surrounding tissue, creating a clear map for healthcare workers.

These technologies have made vein finders more accurate and easier to use. They've become trusty sidekicks for medical teams, helping them find veins quickly and with less hassle. These tools allow doctors and nurses to perform procedures more smoothly, causing less patient discomfort. No wonder these high-tech vein finders are becoming a staple in hospitals and clinics everywhere!

Limited Awareness and Training

There needs to be more awareness and training about vein finder technology in healthcare. Think of it like having a super tool but needing to learn how to use it properly. Some doctors and nurses might need to learn about these gadgets exist or how helpful they can be in finding veins.

Without proper training, using vein finders might feel like trying to solve a puzzle without knowing all the pieces. It can lead to mistakes or not using the device to its full potential, making procedures harder for patients and less effective.

Imagine driving a car without learning how first – it could be dangerous! Similarly, healthcare pros must know how to use vein finders correctly to ensure they're helping patients best.

To overcome this, healthcare facilities must invest in training programs and ensure all staff know about vein finder technology. With the proper education, medical teams can use these tools confidently, making procedures smoother and less stressful for everyone involved.

Geographical Landscape

In North America, there are many companies and places where they study and make medical gadgets, including vein finders. This means there's always new and better technology being worked on. These companies compete to make even better vein finders, like ones with excellent imaging or easy-to-use designs. This competition pushes them to keep improving, which is fantastic news for people who need vein finders for medical procedures. In North America, especially in places like the United States and Canada, there are a lot of older folks. As people get older, they tend to have more health issues like chronic diseases or cancer. When doctors need to draw blood or give medicine through a vein, it can be more complex with older patients because their veins are sometimes more challenging to see. That's where vein finder devices come in. They help doctors find veins more efficiently, essential when treating older patients. Since more older people in North America need medical care, there's a more significant demand for these vein finder gadgets in hospitals and clinics all over the region.

The Asia Pacific region experiences a high volume of surgical procedures in hospitals and outpatient settings, fueling the need for vein finder devices to ensure accurate and efficient venous access. The AccuVein AV400 got the green light from the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) to be sold in China. This means more products are getting approved for sale in the country, and hospitals and blood donation camps will likely use them more. This should help the overall market in the region to grow. The growing awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits of vein finder technology in reducing patient discomfort, minimizing procedure time, and improving success rates also contributes to market growth. The increasing adoption of telemedicine and home healthcare services in Asia Pacific countries creates opportunities for portable and user-friendly vein finder devices that can be used outside traditional clinical settings. This trend is particularly significant in remote or underserved areas with limited access to healthcare facilities.

Competitive Landscape

In the Vein Finders market, many companies compete with each other. They all want to be the best and have a significant market share. These companies do different things to stand out, like launching new products, making deals to sell them in more places, and showing off their products at events. This helps them grow their business and offer customers more types of Vein Finders. The competition is tough, but it keeps the companies working hard to improve and bring new ideas to the market.

Recent Developments

In 2022, Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) emerged as a cost-effective alternative among vein finder options, offering affordability compared to other devices. Notably portable and lightweight, LED vein finders became increasingly popular for their ease of transportation and maneuverability. Their versatility was enhanced by being available in various colors, catering to different skin tones, and ensuring optimal vein visualization across diverse patient demographics. With their gentle nature and user-friendly design, LED vein finders found primary application in pediatric settings, where their non-invasive and straightforward approach proved particularly suitable for young patients, facilitating smoother medical procedures.

In February 2021, AccuVein Inc. said that the Infusion Nurses Society (INS) suggested using NIR vein visualization technology during venipuncture procedures. This technology helps assess veins on the skin's surface, making choosing the right one for the procedure easier.

Vein Finder Market Players

AccuVein Inc.

Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.

Veincas Ireland Ltd.

Novarix Ltd.

TradeMed.com

Medline Industries, LP

B. Braun Medical Inc.

VINO Optics

TransLite LLC

Venoscope

Vein Finder Market Segments

By Technology

Near Infrared

Ultrasound

Transillumination



By Portability

Tabletop Vein Finder

Portable Vein Finder

By End Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Blood Banks

Specialized Clinics

Other End Users



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America



