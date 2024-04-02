MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Reporting of trading in MT Højgaard Holding A/S shares by senior management

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by MT Højgaard Holding A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

MT Højgaard Holding A/S has transferred 7,665 vested shares to CEO of MT Højgaard Danmark A/S, Carsten Lund, whom has earned these as part of the group’s long-term share based incentive program, cf. company announcement no. 17/2020.

Further information:

CFO of MT Højgaard Holding, Rasmus Untidt, can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.

Attachment