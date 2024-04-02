e360’s Kevin Kohn Recognized as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner All-Star in Sales

CONCORD, Calif. and IRVINE, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e360 , an award-winning enterprise technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern enterprise, is proud to announce that Kevin Kohn, Vice President of Cloud and DevOps, has been named a 2023 Google Cloud Partner All-Star in Sales.



“Over the last 12 months, Kevin has gone above and beyond to significantly increase e360’s Google Cloud growth and adoption among our enterprise clients,” said Rob Schaeffer, President and Chief Revenue Officer, e360. “His commitment to growing our Google Cloud business resulted in 50% year-over-year revenue growth and doubled the number of joint clients we share with Google Cloud. Kevin inspires us all, and we are incredibly proud to see him recognized and celebrated for his role as a Google Cloud champion.”

As a Google Cloud Partner All-Star in Sales, Kohn surpassed sales targets and aligned with clients to provide exceptional end-to-end experiences. He also showed dedication to guiding clients through their transformation journey and demonstrated an exceptional ability to cultivate long-term client relationships rather than simply focusing on short-term sales.

“Kevin and his team played an integral role in helping e360 achieve Premier Partner status for Google Cloud in the Sell Engagement Model in 2022, and since that time, have stayed highly focused on supporting our clients in maximizing the benefits of their Google Cloud deployments and ensuring they have everything they need to be successful in their cloud journey,” said Mike Strohl, CEO of e360. “We are incredibly proud to see Kevin recognized by Google Cloud as a Partner All-Star in Sales and look forward to the continued success and growth of our partnership in 2024.”

“e360’s strategic integration and alignment of Google Cloud’s products is unsurpassed,” said Kohn. “As a Google Cloud Premier partner, e360 delivers tremendous value to our healthcare, financial services, entertainment, education, public sector, and technology clients by expertly assessing, transforming, and optimizing client workloads strategically placed on the Google Cloud infrastructure and services.”

For Google Cloud deployments, e360’s offerings include cloud migration, application modernization, automation and orchestration, DevOps, data architecture and deployment, and critical FinOps strategy to optimize cloud costs and governance across every aspect of the client’s business. Learn more about e360’s Google Cloud Services at: https://www.e360.com/partners/google-cloud-partner.

About e360

e360 is an award-winning technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern workforce. For more than three decades, e360 has served as a trusted advisor to prominent healthcare, financial services, entertainment, education, and public sector organizations across the U.S., helping them meet their business goals through the delivery of critical technology, services, and solutions that support a thriving modern workforce and drive better business outcomes.

Among the many distinctions e360 holds are Premier Partner for Google Cloud in the Sell Engagement Model, Citrix Platinum Plus Partner, Cisco Gold Partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner, VMware by Broadcom Principal Partner, HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Premium Partner, AWS Advanced, and Azure Managed Account Gold.