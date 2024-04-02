Aerosol Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 10.58 Bn by 2032

Ottawa, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerosol packaging market size was valued at USD 7.05 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 10.11 billion by 2031, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Report Highlights: Important Revelations

North American aerosol packaging market: a dominant force.

Aerosol packaging growth takes centre stage in Europe.

Aluminium is the foundation of aerosol packaging.

Investigating the rising interest in aerosol cans for packaging.

Delving into the dynamics of aerosol packaging in personal care.



Aerosol packing is a way of packaging products in containers that use fuel to discharge the contents in the form of a slight mist, foam, or spray. Aerosol packaging, invented by an American chemist in 1941, has become common in various industries, including food, medicines, cosmetics, and household cleaning. It provides consumers with quick answers for everyday chores, such as styling hair with hairspray and disinfecting surfaces with cleaning goods. These items are distributed from aluminium cylinders or cans, which function similarly to bottles but release contents as a mist or foam spray when a spray button or valve is pressed. The container's design incorporates a dip tube that extends to the product and mixes it with a vaporized fuel during release, ensuring that only the desired ingredient is disseminated.

The aerosol packaging market is a thriving sector of the packaging industry, enabling the manufacture and distribution of containers for a wide range of consumer and industrial products. Aerosol packaging uses propellants to efficiently spread liquid or particle substances, benefiting various industries such as personal care, home products, automotive, and healthcare.

This market is driven by aerosol delivery systems' ease and effectiveness and their ability to maintain product quality and extend shelf life. Packaging technology developments have brought eco-friendly propellants and sustainable materials, hence resolving environmental issues. Despite regulatory limits and ecological concerns, market expansion continues due to shifting consumer tastes and economic trends. Companies are innovating to suit consumer demands, influencing the aerosol packaging market, and promoting cross-industry cooperation for future progress.

For Instance,

In September 2022, Alupro, an aluminum packaging recycling organization, established the 'UK Aerosol Recycling Initiative' to raise public awareness and uptake of aerosol recycling while also raising UK recycling rates.



Aerosol Packaging Market Trends

Advances in valve and dispensing technologies are improving aerosol packaging's performance and utility. Metered-dose valves, fine mist sprayers, and controlled dispensing systems are innovations that will enhance product application, reduce waste, and improve user experience, notably in the personal care and household products industries.

Aerosol packaging is convenient and portable for various items, including personal care, household, automotive, and industrial use.

Brands use aerosol packaging to customize and differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

Manufacturers are looking into eco-friendly materials like recyclable aluminum and alternative fuels like compressed air or nitrogen to lessen the environmental impact of aerosol packing.

Dominance of the North American Aerosol Packaging Market

North America dominates the aerosol packaging industry, accounting for most of the market share. Aerosol package deliveries have increased significantly across the area, with North America seeing an 11% increase and South America following closely with a 6% rise.

The aerosol packaging market includes manufacturing and selling containers designed to discharge aerosol goods such as sprays, foams, and mist. These containers are often made of aluminium or steel and are used in various industries, such as personal care, household products, automotive, and healthcare.

The region's strong customer base, technological improvements in packaging materials and design, and broad acceptance of aerosol-based products all contribute to the growth of the North American aerosol packaging industry. Growing urbanization and shifting lifestyles have increased the demand for easy and effective packaging solutions.

South America has substantial growth potential in the aerosol packaging industry, owing to similar factors such as increased disposable incomes, urbanization, and customer preferences for aerosol-based products. The Americas is an essential region in the worldwide aerosol packaging industry, with strong growth and ongoing innovation to satisfy the changing needs of consumers and enterprises.

For Instance,

In January 2022, Sonoco, a prominent player in the sustainable packaging industry worldwide, successfully acquired Ball Metalpack, a significant maker of aerosol cans in North America and a pioneer in sustainable metal packaging for food and home goods.



Europe's Leading Way in Aerosol Packaging Growth

Europe emerges as the fastest-growing region in the aerosol packaging market. In 2022, the continent's overall unit production remained unchanged at 5.3 billion aerosol items. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France jointly account for over 55% of Europe's yearly aerosol output across all categories. Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain are scheduled to manufacture more than 4.0 billion aerosol dispensers in the same year.

The United Kingdom dominates aerosol manufacturing in Europe, with Germany coming in second. Several factors contribute to the growth of the European aerosol packaging market. First and foremost, there is a significant demand for aerosol products in various industries, including personal care, household goods, automotive, and healthcare. Second, technological developments in packaging materials and production methods have increased efficiency and sustainability, driving market growth. Changing customer preferences for convenient and innovative packaging options has increased regional demand.

The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain are all significant players in the European aerosol packaging business, using their manufacturing capabilities and strategic location to suit the changing demands of both domestic and international markets. The United Kingdom and Germany are the biggest contributors to aerosol production, accounting for the largest market share. Europe is a thriving hub for aerosol packaging innovation and production, propelling the sector ahead through its growth and vitality.

For Instance,

In August 2022, Colep Packaging acquired a stake of 40% in ALM, a Spanish aluminium aerosol producer. This movement allows the company to expand and grow the business by enlarging its packaging portfolio and having a more comprehensive range of sustainable materials packaging solutions.



Aerosol Packaging Market, DRO

Demand:

Aerosol packaging offers convenience in application and usage, allowing consumers to dispense products in controlled amounts easily.



Restraint:

Aerosol packaging has aroused environmental issues since it contains fuels, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and non-recyclable materials.



Opportunity:

Embracing sustainability measures allows aerosol packaging makers to address environmental concerns while meeting consumer demand for eco-friendly products.



Aluminum Material the Backbone of Aerosol Packaging

Aluminium is the dominant material in aerosol packaging, providing robust protection for various products. While Peli molded watertight cases and custom-built flight cases are famous for protective cases, aluminum containers also serve an important role, albeit less well-known. The industry remains committed to sustainability, as indicated by the growing demand for aluminum cans with high percentages of post-consumer recycled materials.

The supply of high-quality aluminum scrap, critical for complicated aerosol can production, must be improved worldwide. Furthermore, achieving a uniform recycling design is essential to facilitating the efficient and safe reintroducing of aluminum aerosol cans into the recycling process while reducing material input and packaging complexity.

Aluminum bottles are widely used in the premium beverage and spirits markets for packaging chemicals, fragrances, flavors, and essential oils. Despite this, 2.9 billion units, or 3.9% fewer, were shipped globally by member businesses, according to the International Organization of Aluminum Aerosol Container Manufacturers (AEROBAL). The most common materials used for aerosol containers are steel and aluminum, with glass and plastic containers coming in second. Interestingly, more than 75% of European manufacturing in the aerosol packaging sector is accounted for by cosmetics and home goods.

For Instance,

In September 2023, The European range of NIVEA, 8X4, Hidrofugal, and Hansaplast deodorant cans will all have at least 50% recycled aluminum content and weigh 11.6 percent less due to material reduction.



Exploring the Surging Demand for Aerosol Cans in Packaging

Aerosol cans are a rapidly growing component of the aerosol packaging business, with manufacturing topping five billion units annually in Europe alone. The aerosol cans sector is expected to grow by 3% worldwide between 2022 and 2026. These cans, made of aluminum or steel (tinplate), serve a wide range of purposes in a variety of industries, including beauty and personal care (e.g., hair sprays, deodorants, shaving creams), food (e.g., whipped cream, dairy products), household goods, and paints and coatings. The International Organisation of Aluminium Aerosol Container Manufacturers (AEROBAL) has reported a significant increase in global deliveries of aluminum aerosol cans, with a 6.6% increase in the first half of 2023. This increase totals over 3.2 billion units, demonstrating the strong demand and broad use of aluminum aerosol cans worldwide.

The dramatic increase in aerosol can production reflects the growing reliance on aerosol packaging solutions in various industries. Factors fueling this increase include aerosol cans' convenience, efficiency, and adaptability, as well as advances in production techniques and materials. As demand rises, particularly in emerging economies, the aerosol packaging sector is positioned for significant growth and innovation in the years ahead.

For Instance,

In December 2023, Mauser Packaging Solutions Intermediate Company, Inc., a US-based company, and Taenza, S.A. de C.V., a Mexican company that makes steel pails, tin-steel general line, aerosol cans, and sanitary products, have come to a final agreement to buy newly issued shares, which make up 100% of the voting shares of both businesses.



Unveiling the Dynamics of the Aerosol Packaging Market in Personal Care

The aerosol packaging market's personal care section includes various goods tailored to meet individual grooming and hygiene demands. This industry makes substantial use of aerosol packaging for products such as deodorants, hairsprays, shaving creams, and body sprays. Aerosol containers make it easy to dispense these solutions, allowing for precise application and consistent coverage. The personal care industry is known for perpetual innovation, with manufacturers always offering new formulations, smells, and packaging designs to satisfy changing customer preferences and trends.

Aerosol containers are predominantly built of steel and aluminum, with glass and plastic containers remaining marginal. Cosmetics and household items account for more than three-quarters.

Sustainability initiatives are gaining traction in this category, boosting demand for environmentally friendly aerosol packaging solutions built from recyclable materials and using post-consumer recycled content. As consumers place a higher value on sustainability and product efficacy, personal care firms are experimenting with new packaging designs and materials to meet these demands while retaining product integrity and consumer pleasure. With the worldwide personal care market expanding steadily, backed by rising disposable incomes and increased awareness of personal hygiene, the aerosol packaging sector within this segment is primed for further growth and innovation.

Key Players and Competitive Dynamics in the Aerosol Packaging Market

The competitive landscape of the aerosol packaging market is dominated by established industry giants such Berry Global, Inc., Ball Corporation, Aptar Group Inc, Allied Cans Limited, Crown Holdings, Inc., SC Johnson & Son, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA., Beiersdorf AG. Exal Corporation, Euro Asia Packaging, and TUBEX GmbH.These giants compete with upstart direct-to-consumer firms that use digital platforms to gain market share. Key competitive characteristics include product innovation, sustainable practices, and the ability to respond to changing consumer tastes.

Pursuing sustainability is essential to assisting our clients in achieving their objectives and enabling Berry Global's product line management vice president, Jonathan Reitman, to state. "The spray through overlap stock option serves a variety of markets, including homecare, automotive, and industrial. It fits 211/65mm necked-in aerosol cans. This spray, through overlap's pre-inserted button function, makes it ready to use right out of the factory, giving Berry customers convenience benefits and streamlining the end-user experience.

For Instance,

In June 2023, Berry Global, a plastic packaging maker, introduced a novel spray-through overlap containing 50% recycled material.



Ball is a proponent of sustainable techniques, working with recyclable materials and assisting our partners in running their businesses effectively. They have shown their dedication by being the first and only impact-extruded aerosol and aluminum packaging provider to receive certification from the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative in January 2023.

For Instance,

In June 2023, the world's greenest aluminum aerosol can was introduced by Ball Corporation; it has half the carbon footprint of a standard can. This will support Ball's objective to accomplish its 2030 targets based on science and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.



Aerosol Packaging Market Player

Aerosol packaging leading market players are Berry Global, Inc., Ball Corporation, Aptar Group Inc, Allied Cans Limited, Crown Holdings, Inc., SC Johnson & Son, Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA., Beiersdorf AG. Exal Corporation, Euro Asia Packaging, and TUBEX GmbH.

Market Segmentation

By Material

Aluminium

Plastic

Metal

Others

By Product Type

Cans

Bottles

Jars

Cylinder

By End Use

Personal Care

Household

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

