Global Market for Airlines 2014-2030: The Need to Reduce Operating Costs Drives Growth in MRO Outsourcing Services

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airlines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Airlines estimated at US$638.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Passenger Airlines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$922.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Freight Airlines segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Airlines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$104.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$238.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

Study Coverage

The analysis provides insights into the global airline industry, encompassing various geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It examines annual revenues and percentage compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for airlines, passengers, and freight from 2014 to 2030. The recent past, current, and future outlooks are assessed, offering a comprehensive perspective on market trends and dynamics.

Additionally, a 16-year perspective highlights the evolving landscape, showcasing percentage breakdowns of revenue values for select years within this timeframe. This data aids in understanding the market's trajectory and identifying opportunities for growth and strategic decision-making within the aviation sector.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 535 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $638.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.1 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Airlines: A Prelude

Passenger Transport Sector

Cargo Transport

Industry Structure

Cargo vs. Passenger Traffic: A Comparative Overview

Airlines` Revenue Stream

Global Airlines Market: Prospects & Outlook

Antiquated Rules that Hampers Air Industry

World Airlines Market by Sector (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Passenger, and Freight

Advancements in Air Travel

Boom in Aviation Biofuels

Geographic Analysis

World Airlines Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Airlines Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2023 & 2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, and Japan

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Airlines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Commercial Aviation Activity

Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2023

Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2023

Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Market

Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the Years 2010-2023

Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by Aircraft Type for 2023

Demand for Airlines and Aircraft MRO Markets Foreseen

Global Market for MRO (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027

Need to Reduce Operating Costs Drives Growth in MRO Outsourcing Services

Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) to Expand Opportunities for MRO

Low Cost Airlines Market Gives Rise to Need for Right Sized MRO Practices and Procedures: Global Low Cost Airlines Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Aging Aircraft Fleet Outlines the Importance of MRO Services

Average Age of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet (in Years): (2020 & 2030)

Average Age of Select Airlines Around the World (in Years): 2023

Critical Importance of MRO in Aircraft Safety Reinforces MRO Logistics Market

Global Number of Aircraft Accidents per Million Departures (2010-2023)

Global Number of Fatalities on Commercial Flights (2010-2023)

Airlines Market to Reap Benefit from New Era of Connected Aircraft

Global Number of Connected Aircraft (In Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2021, 2025 & 2029

Big Data Transforming Aviation Sector

Emerging New Technologies for Urban Mobility to Step-Up the Excitement in the Market, Post Pandemic

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



