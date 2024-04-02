Loudspeakers - A $12.3 Billion Global Market Opportunity by 2030 - Sleek, Unobtrusive, Visually Appealing Designs Gain Traction

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Loudspeakers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Loudspeakers estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Soundbars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Loudspeakers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

Study Coverage

The analysis delves into the global market for audio equipment, specifically focusing on loudspeakers and related products across various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It evaluates annual sales figures in US$ thousand and percentage compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for loudspeakers, soundbars, satellite/subwoofer speakers, subwoofer speakers, outdoor speakers, in-wall speakers, and other product segments from 2014 to 2030.

The study encompasses recent past, current, and future perspectives, providing valuable insights into market trends and dynamics. Additionally, a 16-year perspective offers a breakdown of value sales percentages for select years within this period, aiding in understanding the evolving landscape of the audio equipment market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 520 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Loudspeakers: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Digital Boom and Growth in Music Streaming Drives Demand for Wireless Speakers

Increasing Consumer Preference for Music Streaming Drives Demand for Multi-Room Wireless Speakers for Streaming Music from Cloud Servers: Global Number of Music Streaming Subscribers (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities

Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million): 2015-2024

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Loudspeakers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Live Music Concerts and Events Drive Demand for High Quality Loud Speakers

Global Live Music Concert Sales in US$ Billion: 2015-2025

Increasing Use of High-Quality Surround Sound Systems in Movie Theaters

Growing Population of Music Listeners & Rise of Mass-Market Audiophiles Augments Business Prospects

Wider Availability of High-Speed Internet Amplifies Music Listener Numbers

Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Connectivity: A Critical Feature for Modern Speakers

Technology Advancements Drive Significant Improvements in Speaker Systems

Consistent Advancements in Components Helps Improve Sound Systems

Researchers Develop Nanoscale Skin-Attachable Loudspeakers & Microphones for Audio Output

AI-enabled Speakers and Use of Digital Assistants in Speaker Systems Continue to Grow in Popularity

Development of Micro & Small Speakers and Innovative Designs to Produce High Sound from Tiny Devices

Focus on High Quality Music and MQA Technology Drives Demand for Quality Systems

Sleek, Unobtrusive, Visually Appealing Designs Gain Traction

Omnidirectional Speakers Grow in Prominence

Growing Focus on Environmental Stewardship Among Consumers Drives Interest in Eco-Friendly Green Speakers

HVT Technology Gains Attention

Despite the Advent of Smaller and Lighter Speakers, Bulkier and Larger Speakers Benefit from Better Performance Capabilities

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers: A Key Beneficiary of At-Home Entertainment

Growing Popularity of Assembled Speakers Drives Demand for Standalone Subwoofers

In-Wall Speakers Gain Consumer Interest

Rise in Outdoor Living Trend Augurs Well for Outdoor Speakers

Soundbars: A Growing Threat to Traditional Loudspeakers

New Soundbars Set to Redefine User Listening Experience

Rise in Penetration of Thin, Flat Panel TVs Fuels Demand for Soundbars

Global Sales of Flat TVs (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2015 , 2020 & 2025

Increased Preference for Media Consumption on Smartphone Devices Drive Demand for Docking Speakers

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Living Standards

Advent of E-commerce Boosts Sales of Loudspeakers

Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the Market

Counterfeit Products

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Declining Margins

Established Role of Headphones: Major Market Deterrent

Product Overview

Loudspeaker: A Technical Exposition

Loudspeakers: A Technical Preview

A Peek Into Technology Lifecycle of Loudspeakers

Types of Loudspeakers

