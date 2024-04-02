Surfing - A $5.5 Billion Global Market Opportunity by 2030 - Key Vendors Focus on Aggressive Strategies to Stay Competitive

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Surfing estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Surfing Boards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Apparel & Accessories segment is estimated at 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Study Coverage

The analysis presents a comprehensive overview of the global surfing market, focusing on various geographic regions including the USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. It evaluates annual sales figures in US$ thousand and percentage compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for surfing and related products such as surfing boards, apparel & accessories, offline sales, and online sales from 2014 to 2030.

The study covers recent past, current, and future perspectives, providing insights into market trends and dynamics. Additionally, a 16-year perspective offers a breakdown of value sales percentages for select years within this period, facilitating a deeper understanding of the evolving landscape of the surfing industry.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 387 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Competition

Select Popular Surf boards Worldwide

Vendors in Surfing Equipment Market Focus on Aggressive Strategies to Stay Competitive

Top Brands Enjoying Strong Positions in Surfing Space

Surfing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Surfing Boards (Product Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2022 & 2030

Apparel & Accessories (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2022 & 2030

Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity

Surfing Techniques

Types of Surfing

Surfing Equipment, Apparel & Accessories

Surfing Boards & Online Channel: Buoyant Segments of Surfing Equipment Market

Other Surfing Equipment

Surf Apparel

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Surfboards: The Leading Segment

US Leads the Global Surfing Market

Online Segment to Register Faster Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear and Surf Wear

Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers (in Thousands) for Select Countries

Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers

World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2023

Surfboard Market: Rise in Leisure and Professional Surfing to Drive Long-term Growth

High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity

Technologies Touching & Transforming Diverse Aspects of Surfing Industry

Surfboard Innovations to Spur Growth Opportunities

Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option

Electric Fin Surfboards

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun

Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market

Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding

Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making

Smart Surfboard Fin for Monitoring Ocean Warming

Other Innovations in Surfing Equipment

Surfing Apparel: Focus on Surf Wear Combining Functionality & Fashion

Fashion Influences in Men's Surf Wear

Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains

Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth

Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term Growth Prospects

Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide

Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses: Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment & Apparel

Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear

Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation

Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fan Development of Surf Parks

Surf Tourism Dynamics to Influence Demand for Surf Apparel and Surf Gear

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism

Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth

Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing Market

Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry

Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques

Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards

Entertainment Industry Promotes Surfing Culture, Driving Market Growth

Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies

Sales Continue to Gain Traction through Online Channels

Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

