Surfing - A $5.5 Billion Global Market Opportunity by 2030 - Key Vendors Focus on Aggressive Strategies to Stay Competitive

The global market for Surfing estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Surfing Boards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Apparel & Accessories segment is estimated at 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Study Coverage
The analysis presents a comprehensive overview of the global surfing market, focusing on various geographic regions including the USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. It evaluates annual sales figures in US$ thousand and percentage compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for surfing and related products such as surfing boards, apparel & accessories, offline sales, and online sales from 2014 to 2030.
The study covers recent past, current, and future perspectives, providing insights into market trends and dynamics. Additionally, a 16-year perspective offers a breakdown of value sales percentages for select years within this period, facilitating a deeper understanding of the evolving landscape of the surfing industry.
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Economic Update
- Competition
- Select Popular Surf boards Worldwide
- Vendors in Surfing Equipment Market Focus on Aggressive Strategies to Stay Competitive
- Top Brands Enjoying Strong Positions in Surfing Space
- Surfing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Surfing Boards (Product Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2022 & 2030
- Apparel & Accessories (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2022 & 2030
- Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity
- Surfing Techniques
- Types of Surfing
- Surfing Equipment, Apparel & Accessories
- Surfing Boards & Online Channel: Buoyant Segments of Surfing Equipment Market
- Other Surfing Equipment
- Surf Apparel
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Surfboards: The Leading Segment
- US Leads the Global Surfing Market
- Online Segment to Register Faster Growth
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear and Surf Wear
- Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers (in Thousands) for Select Countries
- Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers
- World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2023
- Surfboard Market: Rise in Leisure and Professional Surfing to Drive Long-term Growth
- High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity
- Technologies Touching & Transforming Diverse Aspects of Surfing Industry
- Surfboard Innovations to Spur Growth Opportunities
- Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option
- Electric Fin Surfboards
- Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards
- Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved Performance, Convenience & Fun
- Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering of Surfboard
- Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction for Market
- Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs
- Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market
- Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding
- Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making
- Smart Surfboard Fin for Monitoring Ocean Warming
- Other Innovations in Surfing Equipment
- Surfing Apparel: Focus on Surf Wear Combining Functionality & Fashion
- Fashion Influences in Men's Surf Wear
- Wetsuits: Recreational & Professional Surfing to Drive Gains
- Performance Surf Wear: Poised for Growth
- Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term Growth Prospects
- Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide
- Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses: Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment & Apparel
- Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear
- Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation
- Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports Fan Development of Surf Parks
- Surf Tourism Dynamics to Influence Demand for Surf Apparel and Surf Gear
- How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for Surf Tourism
- Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth
- Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing Market
- Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry
- Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques
- Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to Standard Surfboards
- Entertainment Industry Promotes Surfing Culture, Driving Market Growth
- Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies
- Sales Continue to Gain Traction through Online Channels
- Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
