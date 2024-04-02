Global Electronic Cash Register Market Set to Surge with Projected $13.06 Billion Valuation by 2030 - Market Growth Driven by Efficient Cash Management and Contactless Payments

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Cash Register Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global electronic cash register market looks promising with opportunities in the retail and hospitality markets. The global electronic cash register market is expected to reach an estimated $13.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for efficient and accurate cash management solutions, growing trend of contactless payments, and rising popularity of e-commerce and online shopping.



The report forecasts that portable will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to advancement in the information technology sector and significantly growing hospitality industry. Within this market, retail will remain the largest segment due to growing consumer preference for fast and convenient check points. APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the significantly growing retail sector and a greater emphasis on convenience for consumers in the region.

Electronic Cash Register by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global electronic cash register by type, product type, application, end use, and region.



Electronic Cash Register Market by Type::

Stationary

Portable

Electronic Cash Register Market by Product Type:

Standard Electronic Cash Registers

Checkouts

POS System

Personal Electronic Cash Registers

Mobile POS Systems

Electronic Cash Register Market by Application:

Electronic Cash Register Market by End Use:

Retail

Hospitality

Others

Electronic Cash Register Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Electronic Cash Register Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies electronic cash register companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the electronic cash register companies profiled in this report include:

Toshiba

Casio Computer

Dell

Hewlett Packard

Forbes Technoss

Olivetti

Citaq

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Electronic cash register market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Electronic cash register market size by various segments, such as by type, product type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Electronic cash register market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, product types, applications, end uses, and regions for the electronic cash register market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the electronic cash register market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the electronic cash register market by type (stationary and portable), product type (standard electronic cash registers, checkouts, pos system, personal electronic cash registers, and mobile pos systems), application (oil & gas, refining, power generation, chemical, and others), end use (retail, hospitality, and others), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

