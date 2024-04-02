Global Business Travel Market Report 2024: Review of 2014-2023 and Forecasts to 2030: Start-ups are Disrupting the Industry

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Travel - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Business Travel estimated at US$690.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$928.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Business Travel Food & Lodging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$509.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Recreation segment is estimated at 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Business Travel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$246.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Study Coverage

The analysis provides a comprehensive examination of the global business travel market, detailing annual sales figures in US$ million from 2014 to 2030. It encompasses various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The study offers insights into recent past, current, and future trends, accompanied by percentage compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for each region.

Additionally, historical reviews and a 16-year perspective are presented, featuring a breakdown of value sales percentages for select years within this timeframe. The analysis extends to different segments of business travel such as food & lodging, recreation, transportation, group travel, solo travel, corporate travel, and government travel, providing a holistic understanding of the market landscape and its dynamics.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 464 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $690.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $928.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Business Travel Evolves into Multi-Faceted Endeavor

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Major Purposes of Business Trips

Competition

Startups Disrupt the Business Travel Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Business Travel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Travel & Tourism: An Indication of Dynamics in Business Travel Market

Mixing Recreation with Business: The New Mantra in Business Travel

Bleisure as % of Total Business Trips by Select Countries

Average Number of Bleisure Trips Per Year by Select Countries

Original Purpose of Bleisure Travel: % of Trips Converted to Bleisure Trips by Purpose of Original Trip

Industries with Most Bleisure Travelers: % of Bleisure Travelers by Industry

Major Reasons for Choosing a Bleisure Destination: % of Bleisure Travelers Citing a Factor as a Reason for Preferring a Destination among US Bleisure Travelers

Event Planning Industry's Transition towards Virtual Platforms and Implications for Business Travels

Trade Volumes and Trade Wars Closely Correlated to Spending on Business Travel

Notable Trends in the Business Travel Industry

New Services Emerge as Competitors to Travel Management Companies

Using Business Travel to Enhance Employee Satisfaction

Bleisure Emerges as a Popular Business Travel Trend

Focus on Enhancing Customer Service

Rising Importance of Personalized Travel

Sustainability Emerges as a Notable Trend in Business Travel

Technological Advancements Augur Well for the Market

Rising Importance of Artificial and Machine Learning in Business Travel

Mobile Devices Become Integral to Business Travel Industry

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2023

Growth of SMEs Bodes Well for the Business Travel Industry

Airport Retailers Target Business Travelers

Global Airport Retail Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2024

Digitalization of Travel Payments & Guest Data Supports Business Travel Market

Challenges Facing Business Travel Market

Data Breaches and Fraud Impact Business Travel

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



