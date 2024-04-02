Carbon Fiber Resins Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030, Featuring Profiles of Huntsman, Owens-Corning, BASF, Hexion and Polynt

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fiber Resins Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global carbon fiber resins market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, wind energy, automotive, sporting goods, civil engineering, marine, electrical & electronics, and pipe & tank markets. The global carbon fiber resins market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth of aerospace and automotive industries and rising demand for lightweight and powerful composite materials from several end-use sectors.

Thermoset is forecast to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to better strength and resistance to high temperature. Within this market, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth due to multiple benefits such as lightweight properties, high strength, improved fuel efficiency and performance, and increased safety. North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing growth of aerospace & defense industry.



Carbon Fiber Resins by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global carbon fiber resins by resin type, form, application, and region.



Carbon Fiber Resins Market by Resin Type:

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Carbon Fiber Resins Market by Form:

Prepreg

Non-Prepreg

Carbon Fiber Resins Market by Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Sporting Goods

Civil Engineering

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Pipe & Tank

Others

Carbon Fiber Resins Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Carbon Fiber Resins Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies carbon fiber resins companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the carbon fiber resins companies profiled in this report include:

Huntsman

Owens-Corning

Basf

Hexion

Polynt

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Carbon fiber resins market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Carbon fiber resins market size by resin type, form, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Carbon fiber resins market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different resin type, form, application, and regions for the carbon fiber resins market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the carbon fiber resins market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the carbon fiber resins market by resin type (thermoset and thermoplastic), form (prepreg and non-prepreg), application (aerospace & defense, wind energy, automotive, sporting goods, civil engineering, marine, electrical & electronics, pipe & tank, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulj5uq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.