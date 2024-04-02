Mobile Coupons: A Global Market Review (2015-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030) Featuring Profiles of 55 Industry Players, Including Apple, Google, Bharti Airtel, American Express Company, and Alipay

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Coupons - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mobile Coupons estimated at US$596.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



The Mobile Coupons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$174.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$242.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 11.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.

Study Coverage

The global mobile coupons market is analyzed comprehensively, encompassing annual sales in US$ million from 2015 to 2030. Insights into recent past, current, and future trends, as well as historical reviews of mobile coupon revenues across various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are provided. These analyses also include independent assessments of annual revenues and percentage compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for specific timeframes.

Additionally, a 15-year perspective on the mobile coupons market offers a percentage breakdown of value revenues for select years within this period (2015, 2024, and 2030) across different geographic regions. These analyses aim to provide stakeholders with a clear understanding of the dynamics and trends shaping the global mobile coupons market.

