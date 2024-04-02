Mobile Coupons: A Global Market Review (2015-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030) Featuring Profiles of 55 Industry Players, Including Apple, Google, Bharti Airtel, American Express Company, and Alipay

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Coupons - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Mobile Coupons estimated at US$596.4 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The Mobile Coupons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$174.6 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$242.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 11.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.
Study Coverage
The global mobile coupons market is analyzed comprehensively, encompassing annual sales in US$ million from 2015 to 2030. Insights into recent past, current, and future trends, as well as historical reviews of mobile coupon revenues across various geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are provided. These analyses also include independent assessments of annual revenues and percentage compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for specific timeframes.
Additionally, a 15-year perspective on the mobile coupons market offers a percentage breakdown of value revenues for select years within this period (2015, 2024, and 2030) across different geographic regions. These analyses aim to provide stakeholders with a clear understanding of the dynamics and trends shaping the global mobile coupons market.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured)
- Apple, Inc.
- Google LLC
- Bharti Airtel Ltd.
- American Express Company
- Alipay
- Cumberland Farms, Inc.
- LivQuik Technology (India) Pvt., Ltd.
- Groupon, Inc.
- Airship Group, Inc.
- Bloomingdale`s
- Ibotta
- CodeBroker
- CityDeals
- Honey Science LLC
- JO-ANN STORES, LLC
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Rise of Coupon Marketing Provides the Platform for the Growth of Mobile Coupons
- Global Economic Update
- World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
- War & Inflation Supersedes COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022
- Stubbornly High Inflation Set to Dampen Growth
- Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
- Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
- War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Amidst War, Inflation, Political Tensions & Supply Chain Disruptions Aggravated by China's Slowdown: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Competition
- Mobile Coupons - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Overview of Mobile Coupons
- Types of Mobile Coupons
- Advantages of Mobile Coupons
- Reasons for the Success of Mobile Coupons
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increased Investments in Loyalty Management Programs Opens New Opportunities for Implementing Mobile Coupon Strategy
- Robust Spending on Building Customer Loyalty to Spur Increased Use of Mobile Coupons as an Integral Part of the Loyalty Management Strategy: Global Market for Loyalty Management (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Ubiquitous Smartphone Ownership & Their Growing Use for Shopping to Spur Growth in the Market
- Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Opportunity for Mobile Coupon Marketing: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025
- Smartphone Usage Presents Increased Growth Opportunities
- Robust Growth of E-Commerce & M-Commerce Catalyzed by the Pandemic to Spur Growth in the Market
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
- Higher Redemption Rate Than Traditional Coupons Drive the Popularity of Mobile Coupons
- Increased Opportunities for Personalization Spur Adoption of Mobile Coupons
- Here's How AI is Transforming Coupon Marketing
- AI: A Boon for Coupon Marketing Campaigns
- What Does it Take to Develop a Successful Mobile Coupon Strategy?
- Mobile Coupon Strategy
- Location-based Mobile Coupons Help Increase in-store Traffic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
