Messaging Security Market To Reach USD 44.4 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Messaging Security Market size was valued at USD 7.6 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 44.4 Billion by 2032 at CAGR of 21.6%.

Messaging security uses various tools and applications to safeguard corporations' and individuals' messaging and communication systems. It includes security services such as anti-spam, anti-virus, malware detection, and anti-phishing. At corporate levels, communications have an extreme importance to business dynamics. Hence, corporations are investing majorly in security and strengthening security policies.

The rising use of smartphones and access to social media applications has resulted in immense use of social platforms for sharing documents, photos, and videos. As data sharing becomes a regular norm, it has also resulted in cases of hacking and phishing. Around 1.4 billion social media accounts were reportedly hacked in 2022, which showed a substantial increase. Although social media accounts are regularly reported as hacking and are the main targets of hackers, many hacking and scamming attempts are majorly made through emails and this number accounts for 70% of the total hacking cases. In addition to email and social media accounts, over 200,000 daily attacks are carried out through SMS. This issue has resulted in many people, especially corporations, investing heavily in messaging security services.

Segmentation Overview:

The global messaging security market has been segmented into component, communication mode, deployment mode, end-user, and region. Based on communication mode, the messaging security market segmentation includes email, instant messaging, and others. Email accounts for a major share of the messaging security market. Mails are most vulnerable to a phishing attack. More than two billion phishing emails are sent every day as per an estimate. Malware attacks are rising as many people link accounts like banks, social media, and insurance to a single sign on.

Messaging Security Market Report Highlights:

The global messaging security market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 21.6% by 2032.

Messaging security solutions have made advancements, resulting in sharing of different types of data, such as personal pictures and professional presentations or documents, which are of immense value. This has also made it easy for hackers to hack accounts, get this confidential information, leak the information, or blackmail people using the information.

The volume of malicious attacks and other cybercrimes is on such an upward trend that ensuring security in communications has become essential for users. Poor digital security can result in mobile malware and fraud. So, a secure messaging service is more beneficial for companies and individuals than the impacts after the attacks and the breach/theft of sensitive information about their field involving monetary aspects.

The end-users segment includes corporate and residence users, with corporates holding a significant share of the segment. Since emails are considered a formal mode of communication in the corporate world, most companies use them to share all confidential information, and it is necessary to keep it secure. So, companies invest heavily in developing or adopting systems that ensure elevated security.

North America holds a significant share of the messaging security market with the United States having a substantial share in this region. The residents frequently use SMSs, email, and social media applications like WhatsApp and Instagram for sharing their personal and confidential information, and organizations also use it as an official communication channel. A tremendous growth in hacking and email phishing, especially post-pandemic, has been reported, resulting in individuals and companies investing in messaging security services. It has been reported that more than 75% of Americans have at least one security application installed in their devices to avoid any hacking attempt.

Some prominent players in the messaging security market report include Check Point Software Technologies, Trend Micro Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., F-Secure Corporation, Proofpoint Inc., Retarus Group, McAfee Corp., Mimecast Limited, Sophos Ltd., and others.

Messaging Security Market Segmentation:

By Component: Solution and Services.

By Communication Mode: Email, Instant Messaging, and Others.

By Deployment Mode: On-premise and Cloud.

By End-user: Corporate and Residence.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

