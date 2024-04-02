Global Dental Lights Business Report 2024-2030: Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects for Dental Lights Market

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Lights - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Dental Lights estimated at US$511.9 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$725.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
LED-based Dental Lights, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$517.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Halogen-based Dental Lights segment is estimated at 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Dental Lights market in the U.S. is estimated at US$159.4 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$78.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases and Resultant Need for Dental Procedures Drives Market
- Aging Population & Unhealthy Dietary Habits Contribute to a Rise in Dental Diseases, Driving Demand for Dental Lights
- Growing Adoption of Energy Efficient LED Dental Lights: Positive Market Opportunities
- Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Dental Procedures, Fuel Market Growth
- Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects for Dental Lights Market
- Technology Innovations Boost Growth Prospects in Dental Lights Market
- Market to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Middle Class Population in Developing Economies
The report features profiles of 38 featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- Danaher Corporation
- 3M ESPE
- Kerr Corporation (Kerr Dental)
- Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
- Midmark Corporation
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Planmeca Oy
- KaVo Dental GmbH
- J. Morita Corporation
- E.T.I. Dental
- Financiere Acteon SAS
- Ritter Concept GmbH
- Summit Dental Systems (SDS Dental, Inc.)
- Flight Data Systems Inc.
- FARO S.p.A.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|429
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$511.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$725.7 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Dental Lights: An Introduction
- Conventional Dental Lights
- LED Lights vs. Halogen Lights
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Recent Market Activity
- Dental Lights - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
- Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries
- Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
- Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
