Global Dental Lights Business Report 2024-2030: Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects for Dental Lights Market

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Lights - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Dental Lights estimated at US$511.9 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$725.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



LED-based Dental Lights, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$517.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Halogen-based Dental Lights segment is estimated at 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Dental Lights market in the U.S. is estimated at US$159.4 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$78.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases and Resultant Need for Dental Procedures Drives Market

Aging Population & Unhealthy Dietary Habits Contribute to a Rise in Dental Diseases, Driving Demand for Dental Lights

Growing Adoption of Energy Efficient LED Dental Lights: Positive Market Opportunities

Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Dental Procedures, Fuel Market Growth

Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects for Dental Lights Market

Technology Innovations Boost Growth Prospects in Dental Lights Market

Market to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Middle Class Population in Developing Economies

The report features profiles of 38 featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

Danaher Corporation

3M ESPE

Kerr Corporation (Kerr Dental)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Planmeca Oy

KaVo Dental GmbH

J. Morita Corporation

E.T.I. Dental

Financiere Acteon SAS

Ritter Concept GmbH

Summit Dental Systems (SDS Dental, Inc.)

Flight Data Systems Inc.

FARO S.p.A.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 429 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $511.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $725.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Dental Lights: An Introduction

Conventional Dental Lights

LED Lights vs. Halogen Lights

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Dental Lights - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f89q79

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment