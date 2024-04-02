Global Health & Hygiene Packaging Market Forecast Report: Nonporous Packaging to Lead Market During Forecast Period 2024-2028

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Health & Hygiene Packaging Market by Product Type (Films & Sheets, Laminates, Bags & Pouches, Bottles & Jars, Sachets, Labels, Tubes, Boxes & Carton), Form, Shipping Form, Structure, End-user Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for health & hygiene packaging is approximated to be USD 110.9 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 148.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9%. The increasing demand for health and hygiene packaging is driven by heightened global awareness regarding personal well-being and hygiene standards. The surge in health-conscious lifestyles amplifies the need for packaging solutions that convey safety and cleanliness. Furthermore, regulatory emphasis on stringent hygiene practices contributes to the rising demand for packaging formats such as films & sheets, bottles & jars, and tubes.







By Product Type, Bags & Pouches accounted for the third highest CAGR during the forecast period



The bags & pouches market in personal care is experiencing significant growth driven by consumer preferences for convenient and portable packaging. These flexible solutions offer practicality for on-the-go lifestyles, making them popular for personal care products. The demand for innovative and user-friendly packaging designs has propelled manufacturers to explore diverse materials and shapes. With a focus on aesthetics and functionality, bags & pouches enhance product visibility on shelves and contribute to brand differentiation. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce further fuels the demand for flexible and lightweight packaging, emphasizing the versatility and adaptability of bags & pouches in the dynamic personal care market.



By Form, Flexible packaging accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Flexible packaging products are made up of various raw materials such as plastic, paper, and metal. Plastic flexible packaging products, such as films, and pouches are used for packing various ranges of products such as ketchup, soaps, detergents,, chocolate, snacks, and other food items. The flexible plastic packaging market is expanding at a higher rate than its counterpart, rigid plastic packaging, serving a variety of functions from maintaining food safety to increasing shelf life and to offering barrier protection from pathogens and heat and other external entities.



By Shipping Form, Secondary accounted for the second highest CAGR during the forecast period



Secondary packaging in the hygiene packaging market plays a pivotal role in ensuring the integrity and presentation of hygiene products. This layer of packaging, which includes boxes, cartons, and other outer coverings, provides an additional protective barrier during transportation and storage. It enhances the visibility of products on retail shelves, aids in brand differentiation, and contributes to overall product hygiene.



By End Use Industry, Home Care packaging accounted for the second largest market share during the forecast period



The home care packaging market is witnessing substantial growth propelled by evolving consumer preferences and industry dynamics. Growing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness is driving the demand for home care products, leading to an increased need for packaging. The surge in e-commerce and the popularity of convenient packaging formats are additional factors contributing to the expansion of the home care packaging market.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the health & hygiene packaging market during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the most rapid growth in the flexible packaging market. Encompassing countries like India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, this region is expected to see a surge in flexible packaging demand. India, China, and Japan, in particular, are poised for growth due to ongoing developmental activities and swift economic expansion. Furthermore, escalating urbanization in these nations is creating a substantial customer base for food, beverages, and FMCG products, contributing significantly to the projected growth of the health & hygiene packaging market in the forecast period.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of drivers (the rising demand for flexible packaging in personal care & home care), restraints (recycling of health & hygiene packaging products), opportunities (growing demand for sustainable packaging) and challenges (swift technological advancements in the health & hygiene packaging) influencing the growth of health & hygiene packaging market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and mergers & acquisitions in the health & hygiene packaging market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for health & hygiene packaging market across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products % services, untapped geographies, recent developments and investments in the health & hygiene packaging market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the health & hygiene packaging market offered by top players in the global market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the health & hygiene packaging



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 257 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $110.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $148 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Bottles & Jars to be Largest Product Type During Forecast Period

Rigid Packaging Form to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Primary Packaging Shipping Form to Account for Largest Share During Forecast Period

Nonporous Packaging to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Hypermarkets Distribution Channel to Lead Overall Market During Forecast Period

Personal Care & Cosmetics to Lead Market During Forecast Period

North America to be Largest Market During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Opportunities for Players in Health & Hygiene Packaging Market - Asia-Pacific to Lead Health & Hygiene Packaging Market During Forecast Period

Health & Hygiene Packaging Market, by Product Type - Films & Sheets to Record Fastest Growth During Forecast Period

Health & Hygiene Packaging Market, by Form - Rigid Packaging to be Largest Growing Form by 2028

Health & Hygiene Packaging Market, by Shipping Form - Tertiary Packaging to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Health & Hygiene Packaging Market, by Structure - Nonporous to be Fastest-Growing Market by 2028

Health & Hygiene Packaging Market, by Distribution Channel - Hypermarkets/Supermarkets to be Largest Distribution Channel by 2028

Health & Hygiene Packaging Market, by End-use Industry - Personal Care & Cosmetics to be Largest End-use Industry by 2028

Health & Hygiene Packaging Market, by Key Country - India to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Consumer Awareness and Health Consciousness

Rising Demand for Adult Incontinence Product Packaging

Innovation in Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Surge in e-Commerce and Changing Consumer Patterns

Tamper Resistance and Product Integrity

Restraints

Increasing Raw Material Prices

Limited Recycling Infrastructure and Environmental Concerns

Opportunities

Advanced Printing Technologies for Featured Branding

Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies for Product Security

Advanced Barrier Systems for Extended Product Shelf Life

Nanotechnology for Improved Packaging Performance

Challenges

Integration Costs and Adoption of New Technologies

Regulatory Compliance and Standardization

Case Study Analysis

Simulia-Amcor Case

Paperpak Case Study for Kathmandu

Companies Profiled

Berry Global

Amcor

Westrock Company

Glenroy

Mondi Group

Sonoco Products Company

Comar Packaging Solutions

Amerplast Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Professional

Essity

Napco National

Sligan Holdings

Alpla Group

Mod-Pac

Amgraph Packaging

Kris Flexipacks

Georgia-Pacific

Johnsbyrne Company

S.B. Packagings

Polyfilm Group

Doran & Ward Packaging

Novus Holdings

Klockner Pentaplast

Plastipack Holdings

Sonic Packaging Industries

