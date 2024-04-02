Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Report 2014-2030 Featuring Profiles of 70 Companies - From AI Integration to Eco-Friendly Innovations, Market Opportunities Heat Up

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Trailers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Heavy Trucks segment is estimated at 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$714.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Study Coverage

The market analysis encompasses the world road transport refrigeration equipment sector, examining annual sales in US$ thousand from 2014 to 2030. It provides insights into recent past, current, and future trends for road transport refrigeration equipment across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World markets.

Additionally, it offers a historic review of sales performance from 2014 through 2022 and forecasts the 16-year perspective for the years 2014, 2024, and 2030. The analysis extends to trailers, heavy trucks, vans & light trucks, food & beverage, pharmaceutical & healthcare, and other applications, presenting annual sales data and percentage breakdown of value sales for the specified years in the aforementioned regions.



Report Features

Select Competitors

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 334 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cold Chain Logistics Provides the Cornerstone for Growth in the Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market

Driven by the Need for Safe Handling of Perishable Products, Development of Cold Chain Bodes Well for Refrigerated Road Transportation & Its Entire Value Chain: Global Cold Chain Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031

Global Economic Update

Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment: Definition, Types & Importance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Continuous Development of World's Highways to Expand Market Opportunities for Refrigerated Road Transportation & Equipment

Highways Heat Up Refrigerated Trade: Global Length of Road Networks (In 000 Kilometers) as of the Year 2023

Global Cold Chain Development Efforts to Spur Growth in the Market

A Strong Freight Trucking Industry Supported by Rise in Global Trade & Retail Brings Cheer to Road Freight Transportation

Trade & Transport Logistics Are Mutually Reinforcing: Global Export Value of Trade in Goods (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

A Strong Road Freight Market Translates Into Expanded Opportunities for Refrigerated Road Transportation & Equipment: Global Freight Trucking Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Rise of Digital Grocery, Set Into Motion by the Pandemic, Pushes-Up Demand for Refrigerated Transportation

Grocery e-Commerce Emerges Into a Powerful Driver of Growth for Refrigerated Road Transportation & Equipment: Global Grocery e-Commerce Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Further Drives the Value & Importance of Refrigerated Transportation

Growing Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated Road Transportation & Equipment: Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

Changing Dynamics of Temperature Sensitive Drugs with the Advent of Biopharmaceuticals Spurs Growth of Refrigerated Transportation & Equipment

The Booming Biopharmaceutical Industry Will Need Robust Cold Chain Infrastructure, Particularly Last Mile Refrigerated Transportation: Global Biopharmaceutical Sales (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031

Growing Investments in Bo-Pharma Cold Chain Infrastructure Acts as a Direct Demand Driver for Vehicle Refrigeration Systems: Global Spending on Cold Chain Technologies in the Biopharmaceuticals Industry (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Rise in Floriculture Bodes Well for the Growth of Refrigerated Road Transportation & Equipment

As Flowers Become a Lucrative Trade Commodity, New Opportunities Open for Transport Refrigeration Systems in the Floral Cold Chain: Global Market for Cut Flowers (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 202 and 2031

Innovations to Battle Cost & Energy Efficiency Challenges to Benefit Growth in the Market

Insulation Strategies in the Refrigerated Transportation Industry: A Review

Eco-Friendly Refrigerants Rise in Popularity

Recycled CO? Rises in Popularity Over Synthetic Refrigerants

A Peek Into the Disruptive Rise of Blockchain Enabled Refrigerated Containers

Refrigerated Transportation Becomes Increasingly Intelligent

Fully Electric and Eco-Friendly Refrigeration Units Pick Up Momentum

Push Towards Multi-Temperature Refrigerated Trucks and Trailers Gets Stronger

AI Emerges to Revolutionize Refrigerated Road Transportation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



