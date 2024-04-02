Europe Aesthetic Lasers Market Forecast to 2030, Featuring Profiles of Lumenis, Cutera, Bausch Health Companies, Sciton, EI.EN, Alma Lasers, Cynosure and Candela

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Aesthetic Lasers Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis by Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European aesthetic lasers market was valued at US$ 834.66 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2,140.16 million by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2030.







Technological Advancements in Aesthetic Laser Devices fuel the Europe Aesthetic Lasers Market



Various laser-based devices used for cosmetic procedures, including unwanted hair removal, excess fat removal, anti-aging, and skin tightening, are categorized under aesthetic laser treatment. Technological advancements in devices, increasing awareness of aesthetic procedures, and surging cases of obesity are the main factors boosting the aesthetics lasers market growth. With the advanced, high-speed internet infrastructure and the increased use of social media, information is more accessible, and people are becoming more aware of aesthetic laser procedures. An increasing number of social media users and the sensitization of the masses to aesthetic procedures are being correlated with improved sales of aesthetic laser treatments.



The developments in laser therapy continue to streamline, optimize, and automate treatment devices, making them more efficient, accessible, and as noninvasive as possible. Laser technology has various navigational features, which help end users in the assessments by built-in diagnostics monitoring.



Recent technological advances are likely to improve the aesthetic treatment of the skin significantly. The advancement of laser and light-based technologies is highly promising among skin rejuvenation treatments. New laser resurfacing techniques for skin rejuvenation provide advantages over conventional ablative lasers, including CO2 and erbium-YAG laser systems. Non-ablative and fractional lasers, although not as effective as ablative therapies, are associated with significantly lower complication rates and shorter recovery periods. New devices combining ablative and fractional technologies are available in the medical aesthetics market, showing remarkable results.



Europe Aesthetic Lasers Market Overview



Countries such as Germany and Italy are expected to be the most significant contributors to market growth in the region. In contrast, countries such as France, the UK, and Spain are expected to have growth opportunities for aesthetic lasers. The European aesthetic lasers market is expected to grow owing to the surge in non-invasive aesthetic treatments such as non-surgical skin tightening, non-surgical fat reductions, and others along with increased awareness of aesthetic appearance. Furthermore, the medical devices industry developments and the rising numbers of aesthetic clinics may offer vital growth opportunities.



Europe Aesthetic Lasers Market Segmentation



The Europe aesthetic lasers market is segmented based on type, application, end user and country. Based on type, the Europe aesthetic lasers market is bifurcated into lasers and non-ablative lasers. The non-ablative lasers segment held a larger market share in 2022.



Based on application, the Europe aesthetic lasers market is segmented into facial and skin tightening, pigmentation disorders, tattoo removal, hair removal, scar treatment, body sculpting and fat reduction, acne reduction, and others. The facial and skin tightening segment held the largest market share in 2022.



Based on end user, the Europe aesthetic lasers market is segmented into dermatology clinics, beauty and wellness centers, medical spas, and others. The dermatology clinics segment held the largest market share in 2022.



Based on country, the Europe aesthetic lasers market is segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Germany dominated the Europe aesthetic lasers market in 2022.

Key Industry Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of Noninvasive Aesthetic Procedures

Increasing Prevalence of Skin Disorders and Growing Awareness about Beauty Devices

Market Restraints

Complications and Risks Associated with Procedures and Stringent Safety Regulations

Market Opportunities

New Product Launches and Approvals

Future Trends

Technological Advancements in Aesthetic Laser Devices



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2022 834.66 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2030 2140.16 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Europe

