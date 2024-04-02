Disclosure of transactions in own shares from March 25th to March 26th, 2024

| Source: VINCI VINCI

         Nanterre, April 2nd, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

 From March 25th to March 26th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From March 25th to March 26th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
           
VINCI 25/03/2024 FR0000125486 6 789 115,89990 XPAR
VINCI 25/03/2024 FR0000125486 3 548 115,88800 CEUX
VINCI 25/03/2024 FR0000125486 490 115,91840 TQEX
VINCI 25/03/2024 FR0000125486 750 115,87250 AQEU
VINCI 26/03/2024 FR0000125486 766 115,93600 XPAR
VINCI 26/03/2024 FR0000125486 7 115,74000 CEUX
           
    TOTAL  12 350 115,8977  
           
           

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

 

Attachment


Attachments

VINCI - Market declaration share purchase SOGE 250324-260324