Nanterre, April 2nd, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From March 25th to March 26th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From March 25th to March 26th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 25/03/2024 FR0000125486 6 789 115,89990 XPAR VINCI 25/03/2024 FR0000125486 3 548 115,88800 CEUX VINCI 25/03/2024 FR0000125486 490 115,91840 TQEX VINCI 25/03/2024 FR0000125486 750 115,87250 AQEU VINCI 26/03/2024 FR0000125486 766 115,93600 XPAR VINCI 26/03/2024 FR0000125486 7 115,74000 CEUX TOTAL 12 350 115,8977

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment