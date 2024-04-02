Number of voting rights as of March 31, 2024

Nicox SA

Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 50,299,694

Head Office:

Sundesk Sophia Antipolis, Emerald Square, rue Evariste Galois – 06410 Biot

R.C.S. ANTIBES 403.942.642

On April 2nd, 2024,

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF)

As of March 31, 2024 Total number of shares composing the share capital 50,299,694 Total number of voting rights 50,299,694 Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights 50,299,694

