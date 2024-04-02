Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (25 to 28 March 2024)

2 April 2024
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 25 to 28 March 2024
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|7 653
|64,5590
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|2 439
|64,2502
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|509
|64,2679
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|899
|64,2467
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|7 796
|65,1637
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|3 595
|65,1562
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|156
|65,6000
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|7 000
|65,8648
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|4 600
|65,7080
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|27-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|400
|66,0000
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|7 499
|65,5315
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|28-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|4 501
|65,4994
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
