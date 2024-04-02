Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (25 to 28 March 2024)

2 April 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 25 to 28 March 2024

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Mar-24 FR0000073298 7 653 64,5590 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Mar-24 FR0000073298 2 439 64,2502 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Mar-24 FR0000073298 509 64,2679 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Mar-24 FR0000073298 899 64,2467 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Mar-24 FR0000073298 7 796 65,1637 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Mar-24 FR0000073298 3 595 65,1562 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Mar-24 FR0000073298 156 65,6000 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Mar-24 FR0000073298 7 000 65,8648 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Mar-24 FR0000073298 4 600 65,7080 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 27-Mar-24 FR0000073298 400 66,0000 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Mar-24 FR0000073298 7 499 65,5315 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Mar-24 FR0000073298 4 501 65,4994 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

