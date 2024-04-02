Global Recombinant Proteins Market Report - Growth Factors & Chemokines Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period 2024-2028

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recombinant Proteins Market by Product (Growth Factors, Chemokines, Structural Proteins, Membrane Proteins), Application (Drug Discovery & Development (Biologics, Vaccines, Cell & Gene Therapy), Research, Biopharma Production) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global recombinant proteins market size is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from USD 2.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for biologics & biosimilars due to patent expiry, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increased government support for life sciences research & development and growing preference for personalized medicine.







The growth factors and chemokines segment segment held the dominant share in the recombinant proteins market



Based on product, the global recombinant proteins market is segmented into growth factors and chemokines, kinase proteins, membrane proteins, immune response proteins, structural proteins, regulatory proteins, recombinant metabolic enzymes, adhesion molecules and receptors, and other recombinant proteins. The growth factors and chemokines segment is further segmented into interferons, interleukins and other growth factor & chemokines. The growth factors and chemokines segment is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR due to their application in cell culture, protein expression, and modulation of cellular responses.



Drug discovery & development segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in 2022



Based on application, the recombinant proteins market is segmented into, drug discovery and development, biopharmaceutical production, research, diagnostics, and other applications. In 2022, the drug discovery and development segment accounted for the largest share of the recombinant proteins market. The segment held the largest share in the market due to application of recombinant proteins in developing biopharmaceuticals and understanding the functions of potential drug targets.



Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace in the recombinant proteins market



The recombinant proteins market region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and the Africa. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the region is majorly driven by increasing demand for protein based drugs, rising government funding for recombinant proteins production and development of biotechnology-based drugs.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (rising incidence of chronic diseases, unleashing innovation in biologics and biosimilars with patent expiry, increasing government support for R&D in life sciences, growing preference for personalized medicine), restraints (high production costs, stringent regulatory approval processes), opportunities (advancements in gene editing technologies, high growth potential of emerging markets, emergence of novel expression systems) and challenges (challenges associated with delivery systems) are influencing the growth of recombinant proteins market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the recombinant proteins market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the recombinant proteins market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the recombinant proteins market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players include Bio-Techne (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Abcam plc (UK), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), Biolegend Inc (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), BPS Bioscienc Inc (US), Enzo Biochem Inc. (US) and GenScript (China).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 408 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Recombinant Proteins Market, by Product, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Recombinant Proteins Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Recombinant Proteins Market for Drug Discovery & Development, by Type, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Recombinant Proteins Market for Research, by Type, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Recombinant Proteins Market, by Host Cell, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Recombinant Proteins Market, by End-user, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Geographical Snapshot of Recombinant Proteins Market

Premium Insights

Recombinant Proteins Market Overview - Increasing Government Support for R&D in Life Sciences to Drive Market

North America: Recombinant Proteins Market, by Product (2022) - Growth Factors & Chemokines Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Recombinant Proteins Market, by Product, 2023 vs. 2028 - Growth Factors & Chemokines Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Recombinant Proteins Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - Asia-Pacific Countries to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Demand for Biologics and Biosimilars due to Patent Expiry

Increasing Government Support for R&D in Life Sciences

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine

Restraints

High Production Costs

Stringent Regulatory Approval Processes

Opportunities

Advancements in Gene Editing Technologies

High Growth Potential of Emerging Markets

Emergence of Novel Expression Systems

Challenges

Challenges Associated with Delivery Systems

Companies Profiled

Bio-Techne

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Abcam PLC

Abnova Corporation

Biolegend, Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bps Bioscience, Inc.

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Genscript

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

Proteintech Group, Inc.

Sino Biological, Inc.

Acrobiosystems Group

Aviva Systems Biology

Sartorius Cellgenix

Icosagen

Neuromics

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

Proteogenix SAS

Raybiotech, Inc.

Laurus Bio

Stemcell Technologies

Stressmarq Biosciences Inc.

United States Biological

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4n1g8d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment