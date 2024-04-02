Crown Property Management Recognized as one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers for the Third Consecutive Year

TORONTO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Property Management has once again been named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers, marking the third consecutive year the company has received this prestigious recognition. The award, presented by Mediacorp Canada Inc., highlights Crown's ongoing commitment to creating a supportive, inclusive, and inspiring workplace environment for its employees.



With a team of 183 employees and a portfolio encompassing over 10 million square feet of office space in the Greater Toronto and Ottawa Areas, Crown Property Management continues to thrive in the competitive commercial real estate sector. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to fostering employee growth, well-being, and work-life balance.

"Receiving this recognition for the third consecutive year is a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of our team," said Les Miller, Managing Partner and CEO of Crown Property Management. "I am continually inspired by their commitment to excellence and am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished together.”

Crown was acknowledged for its exceptional support of employee education and training, its commitment to building a diverse and equitable workforce, and its focus on providing a motivating work environment. These core values are integral to Crown’s culture and its commitment to creating office communities that go beyond the office walls.

"An integral aspect of Crown's culture is fostering an environment where innovation is encouraged at every turn. We transcend conventional business practices, empowering team members to leave their imprint across various stages of our operations, extending beyond our office walls," said Rainu Singh, Director, People and Culture at Crown Property Management.

Now in its 10th year, Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers recognizes organizations with less than 500 employees that offer exceptional workplaces and progressive human resources policies. Employers are evaluated based on seven primary factors, including the physical workplace, work atmosphere, benefits, vacation policies, employee communications, performance management, and community involvement.

