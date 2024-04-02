Global Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market Projected to Reach US$ 370.8 Billion by 2032

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurant Market Report by Business Model, Cuisine, Product Type, Service Type, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fast food and quick service restaurant market size reached US$ 255.4 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 370.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2023-2032.







Significant growth in the food and beverage industry, along with the widespread adoption of franchise business models by popular restaurant chains, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing working population and improving consumer lifestyles across the globe have enhanced the consumption of fast food products.

Also, due to the hectic schedules, there is widespread adoption of on-the-go food products that can be readily purchased and consumed while traveling. This, consequently, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the emerging cafe culture, coupled with the availability of healthier fast food alternatives, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

QSRs are developing innovative and exotic recipes using natural, organic and plant-based ingredients, instead of artificial and processed substitutes, and are gaining immense traction among health-conscious consumers. Other factors, including modernization and digitization of the restaurants, coupled with the utilization of touchscreen kiosks, kitchen-display screens and digital sales terminal, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fast food and quick service restaurant market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032.

The report has categorized the market based on business model, cuisine, product type and service type.



Breakup by Business Model:

Independent

Chain and Franchise

Breakup by Cuisine:

American

Chinese

Italian

Mexican

Japanese

Turkish and Lebanese

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Burger and Sandwiches

Pizzas and Pastas

Drinks and Desserts

Chicken and Seafood

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Online Service

Offline Service

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $255.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $370.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

