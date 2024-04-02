  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, April 2, 2024

FROM MARCH 25 TO 28, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 25 to March 28, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/03/2024FR001045120333 00025,144611XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/03/2024FR001045120333 00024,887807XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/03/2024FR001045120333 00025,060891XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/03/2024FR001045120333 00025,126522XPAR
 TOTAL132 00025,054958 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

