Paris, April 2, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 25 TO 28, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 25 to March 28, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/03/2024 FR0010451203 33 000 25,144611 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 26/03/2024 FR0010451203 33 000 24,887807 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/03/2024 FR0010451203 33 000 25,060891 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/03/2024 FR0010451203 33 000 25,126522 XPAR TOTAL 132 000 25,054958

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment