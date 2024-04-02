Animoca Brands Japan Launches Support for Growth of Overseas Web3 Projects in Japan, Starting with ‘Nine Chronicles M’

Tokyo, Japan, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animoca Brands Japan, a strategic subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today announced an initiative to support the expansion opportunities in Japan of Web3 projects from overseas. As the first step of this initiative, the NFTs "De: Centralized Cat (D:CC)” usable within the blockchain game Nine Chronicles M, currently played in around 150 countries, will be made available for purchase and trade on Coincheck NFT starting on 3 April 2024.

Foreign companies and projects seeking to enter the Japanese Web3 market face several challenges resulting from Japan's unique laws, business practices, language barrier, and other factors. Japan's unique entertainment culture, including anime, manga, and games, which are considered to have a high affinity with Web3, have demonstrated strong appeal in the country and present attractive opportunities for overseas companies and projects.

Animoca Brands Japan, established in 2021 as a strategic subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has since its inception supported the global expansion of Japanese IP and content in Web3, and now the Company is also leveraging its capabilities to aid the expansion of international IP within the Japanese market.

In March 2024, Animoca Brands Japan assisted Blowfish Studios to conduct NFT sales for the blockchain game PHANTOM GALAXIES™ on the NFT marketplace αU market. With the initiative announced today, Animoca Brands Japan affirms its commitment to serve as a bidirectional bridge between Japan and the world for the Web3 domain.

About Nine Chronicles M



Nine Chronicles M," operated by Planetarium Labs Pte. Ltd. in Korea, is an RPG game (MMORPG) that allows multiple players to cooperate and interfere with each other while communicating.

NFT is utilized as an in-game item, and NFT can be used in-game or exchanged for crypto assets or proprietary tokens that can be used in-game. The "De: Centralized Cat （D:CC）" for sale this time allows the holder of this NFT to use it as an account profile image in the game and as an avatar for the character used, as well as to earn unique tokens by locking up this NFT in the game.

De: Centralized Cat （D:CC）Sales Information

Number of units sold: 300 units

Selling currency: Ethereum (ETH)

Expected selling price: 0.06 ETH

Sold by: Animoca Brands Inc.

Sales location: Coincheck NFT

*You need to register an account with Coincheck in order to purchase

For more information about Nine Chronicles M, please visit

https://docs.nine-chronicles.com/introduction/intro/nine-chronicles

[Welcome to the D:CC] Nine Chronicles #nft Full Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFgiBJ7EFps

Legal Disclaimer

The contents of this announcement are meant for general information purposes only. This announcement is not to be construed as an invitation, inducement, recommendation, offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any asset, whether blockchain-based or otherwise. No part of it or the fact of its presentation, should form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any decision to purchase or not purchase any asset described in this announcement.

Participation in the D:CC sale is subject to Coincheck’s terms and conditions. The D:CC sale is not available to residents of, and this communication is not intended to be acted upon by users in, certain jurisdictions, including US, UK and sanctioned countries.

About Animoca Brands Japan

Founded in 2021, Animoca Brands Japan (corporate name: Animoca Brands K.K.) is the strategic subsidiary in Japan of Animoca Brands Corporation Limited, a leading global Web3 company. Animoca Brands Japan was established to support the global Web3 strategies of Japanese intellectual property and content holders such as major publishers, brands, education, sports teams, athletes, artists, and game companies. Animoca Brands Japan provides a platform that combines IPs with blockchain technology, and supports IP holders to build their own ecosystem through a full stack of Web3 services, providing a bridge between Japanese IPs and global fans.

​For more information, please visit https://www.animocabrands.co.jp or follow on X.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs, which raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, is a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com





