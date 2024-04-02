Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Size To Exceed USD 79.25 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 10.67%

New York, United States , April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Size is to Grow from USD 28.75 Billion in 2022 to USD 79.25 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.67% during projected period.





Antiseptics and disinfectants are widely used in healthcare sectors for the prevention and control of microbial infection. Antiseptics are used on living body surfaces, such as human skin while disinfectants are used on non-living, such as countertops and handrails, to kill microorganisms living on the surface. The rising awareness about cleanliness and sanitation to prevent the increasing prevalence of contagious diseases like typhoid fever, cholera, hepatitis A, and food poisoning leads to drive the global antiseptics and disinfectants market. The pandemic outbreak has a greater impact on awareness regarding cleanliness and sanitation to control the spread of infection. There is increasing demand for antiseptic and disinfectant for its application in increasing GI endoscopy and surgery. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as typhoid, cholera, hepatitis A, and food poisoning surged to demand for antiseptics and disinfectants market. The outbreak of the COVID pandemic and, the increasing use of endoscopy, and surgical instruments are anticipated to aid in market demand for antiseptics and disinfectants. On the contrary, the awareness regarding the presence of hazardous chemical ingredients in antiseptic and disinfectant products hinders the global antiseptics and disinfectants market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Quaternary Ammonium Compound, Enzyme, Chlorine Compounds, Alcohols, Aldehyde Products, and Others), By Product Application (Medical Devices, Enzymatic Cleaners, Surface Disinfectants, and Other), By Sales Channel Insights (B2B, FMCG), By End-User (Hospital and Clinics, Homecare, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The quaternary ammonium compound segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on type, the global antiseptics and disinfectants market is segmented into quaternary ammonium compound, enzyme, chlorine compounds, alcohols, aldehyde products and others. Among these, quaternary ammonium compound segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Quaternary ammonium compound is most widely used disinfectants type healthcare-associated infections. Further it is used to disinfect the medical equipment in hospital.

The medical device segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global antiseptics and disinfectants market is segmented into medical device, enzymatic cleaners, surface disinfectants, and others. Among these, medical device segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. The growing use of surgical devices and endoscopes enhance the global market of antiseptics and disinfectants.

The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the end-user insights, the global antiseptics and disinfectants market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, homecare, and other end-users. Among these, the hospitals and clinics segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The outbreak of the pandemic has caused the use of antiseptics and disinfectants. In healthcare sectors, the increased usage of surgeries and GI endoscopy enhances the demand for antiseptics and disinfectants.

The B2B segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global antiseptics and disinfectants market during the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel insights, the global antiseptics and disinfectants market is classified into B2B and FMCG. Among these, the B2B segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the antiseptics and disinfectants market during the forecast period. Antiseptic and disinfectants are majorly sold via B2B sale channels in hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers, and suppliers.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The growing number of surgeries, increase in number of hospital-acquired illnesses, and rising awareness about cleanliness in the North American region are responsible for the increased demand for the antiseptic and disinfectant market.

The European region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Advanced technologies used in the healthcare sector raise the demand for antiseptics and disinfectants.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global antiseptic and disinfectant market are Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Whiteley Corporation, Kimberly-Clark, 3M Company, Proctor & Gamble, Cardinal Health, Reckitt Benckiser, Steris PLC, Bio-Cide International, Inc., BD, Clorox Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, 3M Healthcare introduces new FDA-approved 3M SoluPrep S Sterile Antiseptic Solution (2% w/v chlorhexidine gluconate and 70% v/v isopropyl alcohol), an optimized skin preparation product for presurgical applications.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market, By Type

Quaternary ammonium compound

Enzyme

Chlorine compounds

Alcohols

Aldehyde products

Others

Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market, By Application

Medical device

Enzymatic cleaners

Surface disinfectants

Others

Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market, By Sales Channel Insights

B2B

FMCG

Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market, By End-user

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare

Others

Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



