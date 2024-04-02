Revolutionizing Bitcoin Mining: FogHashing's Eco-Friendly Solution on EMpower

Houston, TX, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fog Hashing, a trailblazer in immersion cooling solutions, unveiled their latest innovation at the prestigious Empower conference held in Houston on March 26, 2024. The company showcased an unparalleled integration of solar power with cutting-edge immersion cooling technology, setting a new standard for environmentally sustainable and economically viable Bitcoin mining practices.



Immersion cooling container mine powered by solar energy

In the wake of mounting concerns over Bitcoin mining's substantial energy consumption and carbon footprint, Fog Hashing's groundbreaking solution offers a beacon of hope. The U.S. Energy Information Administration's revelation that Bitcoin mining accounts for 0.6% to 2.3% of the total electricity in the United States annually underscores the urgency for innovative approaches to mitigate environmental impact while maintaining profitability.

By harnessing the power of solar energy in conjunction with Fog Hashing's advanced immersion cooling technology, Bitcoin mining operations can now significantly reduce their environmental footprint, alleviate strain on power grids, and enhance operational efficiency. The integration of solar power not only addresses the rising electricity costs and increased mining difficulty but also paves the way for a greener and more sustainable future for the industry.

CEO Paul Li expressed his enthusiasm for the transformative potential of Fog Hashing's solutions, stating, "We have launched a series of scalable liquid cooling solutions for large-scale mining, including immersion cooling and hydro cooling. Our all-in-one and modular design empowers clients to deploy containers rapidly and seamlessly. We are committed to collaborating with more business partners to delve deeper into renewable energy solutions for mining, ensuring a reliable, efficient, and sustainable computing power network."

Fog Hashing's unwavering commitment to driving exploration into clean energy within the Bitcoin mining sector comes at a pivotal moment. As the industry grapples with challenges such as the halving of Bitcoin output, rising electricity costs, and increased mining difficulty, Fog Hashing remains at the forefront of innovation, poised to revolutionize the landscape.

With the launch of their solar-powered immersion cooling technology, Fog Hashing not only addresses pressing environmental concerns but also heralds a new era of profitability and sustainability in Bitcoin mining. As the industry shifts towards cleaner energy sources and enhanced operational efficiency, Fog Hashing continues to lead the charge towards a greener, more prosperous future for Bitcoin mining.

About Fog Hashing

Fog Hashing is a leading liquid-cooling solution provider. By utilizing advanced liquid cooling technology to achieve thermal management for Bitcoin mining and AI data centers it makes HPC infrastructure more efficient, robust, and sustainable. Headquartered in Singapore, with branches in North America, China, and the Middle East, Fog Hashing currently serves clients in over 30 countries worldwide in cooperation with global partners.

