Data Center Cooling Market to Reach $46.6 Billion by 2032 - A Global Market Analysis Featuring Profiles of Emerson Electric, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, and More

The data center cooling market has seen robust growth, with an increasing focus on maintaining energy efficiency and sustainability in data centers around the world. Advanced cooling solutions are becoming a necessity as businesses expand digital infrastructure and transition to cloud computing and edge computing. The global market size, which stands at US$ 15.2 Billion in 2023, is expected to surge to US$ 46.6 Billion by 2032, proliferating at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Air conditioning solutions continue to dominate the market, owing to their critical role in maintaining optimal operating conditions for data center equipment. The services segment of installation and deployment is leading, signifying initial market investment in cooling infrastructure. Enterprises holding the largest share in the type of data center segment exhibit the importance of robust, centralized computing facilities.

Market Highlights

The popularity of liquid-based cooling technologies highlights the shift toward efficiency, with liquid cooling offering precise temperature control in high-performance computing applications. Additionally, modular and containerized cooling systems are increasingly popular for their adaptability and sustainability.

The Asia-Pacific region leads the market, driven by rapid digitalization and adoption of cloud-based solutions. North America's data center cooling market is also showing significant expansion as a result of increased investment from technology companies and data center operators.

Key players in the market are focusing on energy-efficient and modular cooling solutions, implementing AI and machine learning for optimization, and investing in state-of-the-art thermal management technologies. With innovations and partnerships shaping the market, companies are directed towards sustainability and enhanced operational efficiency. Companies featured in the report include:

Market Outlook



The data center cooling market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade. Driven by technological advancements, a focus on energy sustainability, and the increase in cloud and edge computing, companies across regions are investing in advanced cooling solutions to optimize their data centers' performance and energy consumption.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $46.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

