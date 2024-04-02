Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Global Report 2024-2028: Sour and Tangy Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Find Favor in Snack Foods and Bakery Products

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients estimated at US$194.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$286.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Fruit Ingredients, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$173.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vegetable Ingredients segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.





Key Market Trends & Drivers

Consumer Focus on Healthy Living and Resultant Rise in Demand for Fruit & Vegetable-Based Health Foods: A Significant Market Opportunity

Health Benefits of Fruits & Vegetables to Boost Demand for Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

Food & Beverage Industry Trends to Shape Growth Trends in Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market

Processed Food Industry Dynamics & Rising Demand for Convenience Foods Augur Well for the Market

Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market Witnesses Increasing Attention on Exciting Ingredients

Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Ingredients Flood Promise Growth

Fruit and Vegetable Juices Specific to Meet the Needs of Adult Customers

Fruit & Vegetable Juice Innovations to Present New Opportunities for Fruit & Juice Ingredients Market

Vegetable Juices Emerge as Another Sweetening Option

New Companies to Fuel Innovation

Pandemic-Driven Consumer Demand for Natural Foods & Beverages Presents Opportunities for Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

As Health Benefits Drive Demand for Smoothies, Demand for Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients to Grow

Growing Preparation of Juices & Smoothies at Home Amidst Heightened Awareness about Health to Spur Market Growth

Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Grow in Popularity as Flavor Enhancers

New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories

Ongoing 'Purple Invasion' in the Food Color Market

Rising Popularity of Fruit Ingredients in Functional Foods and Beverages

Increasing Use of Fruit & Vegetable Pastes and Purees in Processed Foods and Beverages to Propel Market Growth

Focus on Launch of Organic Fruit & Vegetable-Based Products to Boost Market Prospects

NFC Juices Market: Poised for Healthy Growth

Healthy Snacking Trend Supports Demand for Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

Sour and Tangy Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Find Favor in Snack Foods and Bakery Products

Impact of Advancements in Fruit & Vegetable Processing Technologies

Emerging Ingredients to Transform Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market

The report features profiles of 70+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Olam International Ltd.

SunOpta, Inc.

Symrise AG

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Tate & Lyle PLC

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 524 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $194.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $286.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients

Global Market Prospects & outlook

Immunity Boosting and On-the-Go Nutrient-Rich Food & Beverage Products Fuel Demand for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients

Developed Regions Lead Market, Developing Economies to Fuel Long-term Prospects

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Nutritional Comparison of Select Common Fruits & Vegetables

% Growth in Claims in Food & Beverage Products Launched With Fruit Ingredients

Global Smoothies Market Breakdown by Type (in %) for 2023

Functional Foods and Drinks Global Market Size (in US$ Billion) by Region for 2020 and 2027

Organic Food as % of Total Food in the US for 2011-2023

Inclination of Millennials towards Health & Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Fruit & Vegetable -Based Health Foods to Drive Market Gains

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2022

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2022

Megatrends Wield Influence on Market Growth

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Challenges Facing Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION



