Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Global Report 2024-2028: Sour and Tangy Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Find Favor in Snack Foods and Bakery Products

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients estimated at US$194.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$286.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Fruit Ingredients, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$173.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vegetable Ingredients segment is estimated at 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Consumer Focus on Healthy Living and Resultant Rise in Demand for Fruit & Vegetable-Based Health Foods: A Significant Market Opportunity
- Health Benefits of Fruits & Vegetables to Boost Demand for Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients
- Food & Beverage Industry Trends to Shape Growth Trends in Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market
- Processed Food Industry Dynamics & Rising Demand for Convenience Foods Augur Well for the Market
- Fruit & Vegetable Juice Market Witnesses Increasing Attention on Exciting Ingredients
- Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Ingredients Flood Promise Growth
- Fruit and Vegetable Juices Specific to Meet the Needs of Adult Customers
- Fruit & Vegetable Juice Innovations to Present New Opportunities for Fruit & Juice Ingredients Market
- Vegetable Juices Emerge as Another Sweetening Option
- New Companies to Fuel Innovation
- Pandemic-Driven Consumer Demand for Natural Foods & Beverages Presents Opportunities for Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients
- As Health Benefits Drive Demand for Smoothies, Demand for Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients to Grow
- Growing Preparation of Juices & Smoothies at Home Amidst Heightened Awareness about Health to Spur Market Growth
- Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Grow in Popularity as Flavor Enhancers
- New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories
- Ongoing 'Purple Invasion' in the Food Color Market
- Rising Popularity of Fruit Ingredients in Functional Foods and Beverages
- Increasing Use of Fruit & Vegetable Pastes and Purees in Processed Foods and Beverages to Propel Market Growth
- Focus on Launch of Organic Fruit & Vegetable-Based Products to Boost Market Prospects
- NFC Juices Market: Poised for Healthy Growth
- Healthy Snacking Trend Supports Demand for Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients
- Sour and Tangy Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Find Favor in Snack Foods and Bakery Products
- Impact of Advancements in Fruit & Vegetable Processing Technologies
- Emerging Ingredients to Transform Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market
The report features profiles of 70+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
- AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- Cargill, Inc.
- Ingredion Inc.
- Kerry Group Plc
- Olam International Ltd.
- SunOpta, Inc.
- Symrise AG
- Sensient Technologies Corporation
- Tate & Lyle PLC
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|524
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$194.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$286.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- An Introduction to Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
- Global Market Prospects & outlook
- Immunity Boosting and On-the-Go Nutrient-Rich Food & Beverage Products Fuel Demand for Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients
- Developed Regions Lead Market, Developing Economies to Fuel Long-term Prospects
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Nutritional Comparison of Select Common Fruits & Vegetables
- % Growth in Claims in Food & Beverage Products Launched With Fruit Ingredients
- Global Smoothies Market Breakdown by Type (in %) for 2023
- Functional Foods and Drinks Global Market Size (in US$ Billion) by Region for 2020 and 2027
- Organic Food as % of Total Food in the US for 2011-2023
- Inclination of Millennials towards Health & Fitness and the Ensuing Focus on Fruit & Vegetable -Based Health Foods to Drive Market Gains
- Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2022
- Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2022
- Megatrends Wield Influence on Market Growth
- Ballooning Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Challenges Facing Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tq80r
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment