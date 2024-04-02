Global Motion Control Market Forecast Report 2024-2029: A USD 21.6 Billion Market by 2029, with 5.5% CAGR - Growing Adoption of Automation Across Various Manufacturing Processes to Drive Market

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Motion Control Market by Offering (Actuators & Mechanical Systems, Drives, Motors, Motion Controllers, Sensors & Feedback Services, Software & Services), System (Open-loop, Closed-loop), End-user Industry and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The motion control market is estimated to be worth USD 16.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The global Motion Control Market is experiencing substantial growth as businesses strive to enhance efficiency and productivity, the integration of motion control systems becomes crucial for precise control over machinery and automated processes. Additionally, a significant impetus comes from government initiatives aimed at promoting workplace safety, where motion control plays a pivotal role in ensuring controlled and secure movement of machinery. The growing recognition of the benefits associated with automation, coupled with a heightened focus on creating safer work environments, contributes to the global expansion of the Motion Control Market. This trend is indicative of the technology's key role in advancing industrial automation and aligning with safety objectives on a global scale.







Motors to hold the largest share of motion control market



Motors are the core components of motion control systems; motors serve as the driving force behind the controlled motion of machinery and automated systems. The surge in demand for automation across industries, coupled with the continuous advancements in motor technology, contributes to their dominant position in the market. Motors play a crucial role in achieving accurate positioning, speed control, and overall operational efficiency in diverse sectors such as manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace. The increasing adoption of motors in conjunction with motion control systems underscores their significance in facilitating the seamless integration of automation, thereby solidifying their position as the key contributors to the overall growth and leadership of the Motion Control Market.



Semiconductor & Electronics industry to hold the second largest share of motion control market



Motion control systems play a critical role in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing processes by providing precise control over machinery and robotic systems. As the demand for electronic components and devices continues to rise, the industry is increasingly adopting motion control solutions to optimize production efficiency, enhance accuracy, and ensure the seamless operation of complex machinery. The intricate and high-precision requirements of semiconductor manufacturing make motion control systems integral to achieving the exacting standards necessary for quality production. The Semiconductor and Electronics industry's heavy share in the Motion Control Market is indicative of the technology's fundamental contribution to the evolution and efficiency of manufacturing processes within this dynamic and rapidly advancing sector.



Europe to hold the second largest market share of motion control market



Europe is poised to command a significant share of the Motion Control Market, reflecting the region's robust industrial landscape and a commitment to technological innovation. The adoption of motion control systems in Europe is driven by the imperative for increased automation, precision, and efficiency across diverse industries. The region's strong presence in manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and other key sectors underscores the pivotal role of motion control technologies. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing practices, and stringent quality standards contribute to the heightened demand for advanced motion control solutions. As European industries continue to embrace cutting-edge automation technologies, the Motion Control Market in the region is set to play a crucial role in shaping and enhancing industrial processes, thereby securing a significant share in the global landscape.



Analysis of key drivers (Rising need for high-end automation across industries, government initiatives to promote workplace safety, rising adoption and usage of industrial robots by manufacturers, and adoption of AI and IoT with motion control systems is driving the market), restraints (Heavy maintenance and replacement cost associated with motion control systems and susceptibility of motion control systems to cyberattacks are hindering the growth of the market), opportunities (Adoption of industry 4.0 principles for manufacturing, integration of emerging technologies such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and human-machine interface (HMI) with motion control systems and implementation of integrated communication system across various sectors), and challenges (Designing flexible, scalable, and low-cost motion control systems and shortage of skilled and experienced workforce) influencing the growth of the motion control market.

Key Market Dynamics

Nidec Motor Provides Improved Temperature Control, with Savings of Nearly 7,500 kWh

Mitsubishi Electric Offers Improved Reliability, Expanded Customer Features, and Overwrapping Accuracy Without Label Distortion

Motion Control Motors and Drives Designed with Cutting-Edge Technology Accelerate Bottle Labeling

Troubleshooting Motion Control Systems Using Moog Animatics Smartmotor Data

