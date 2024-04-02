Salary.com Unveils New Compensation Strategy Framework

Waltham, MA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Salary.com® is the market leader in cloud-based total compensation management software and data solutions. Today, the company released a landmark free strategy guide and framework The Ten Pillars of the World-Class Compensation Function.

“Compensation is the heart and soul of any organization’s relationship with employees,” said Courtney LeCompte, Vice President of Compensation Consulting at Salary.com. “It is also often the single biggest operating expense on corporate balance sheets. Salary.com’s new framework provides a step-by-step guide to total compensation management, backed by decades of experience. It’s a must-have for any HR department.”

No matter where an organization stands in its compensation journey, Salary.com’s new framework offers ten pillars to determine what is working and what needs more attention.

Included within the guide are:

Capabilities map of the world-class compensation function

In-depth discussion of each of the ten pillars

A strategic framework that includes tactical principles and implementation guidance

Questions to ask yourself regarding how your organization does compensation

Solutions for compensation challenges

Organizations can simply go to this link to assess the state of their own compensation practices.

Compensation is tougher than ever. It is also the core of the evolving employer-employee relationship. Companies that don’t get compensation right won’t get growth right either. For over 20 years, Salary.com has been helping organizations build winning workforces. With a suite of unmatched products and services, Salary.com gives organizations the ability to better hire and retain talent.

To receive a free copy of The Ten Pillars of the World-Class Compensation Practice, please visit our website.

Salary.com® has been solving the complex human capital needs of global organizations for more than 20 years. Today, over 30,000 organizations in 22 countries use Salary.com’s solutions to confidently hire and retain talent so they can better compete in a constantly changing landscape. Offering the most precise data set on the market, Salary.com provides more than 10 billion data points across more than 225 industries using our powerful, proprietary AI framework and backwards propagating neural network machine learning to get pay right. The company’s flagship product CompAnalyst® is the cornerstone of the compensation management software platform. It empowers organizations with a suite of tools that simplifies hiring, eliminates compensation guesswork, and increases retention. Building trust with employees depends on fair pay and Salary.com’s solutions get it right. For more information, please visit www.salary.com.

