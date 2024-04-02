Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Report 2024-2028 Featuring Profiles of 25 Companies and Case Studies of Wellthy Therapeutics, Happify Health, and Omada Health

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market by Offerings (Platform, Virtual Reality/Games), Revenue Model (Subscription, Value Based), Application (Therapy (Diabetes, Obesity, CNS, Respiratory, CVD), Drug Adherence, Rehab/Patient care) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 21.9 billion by 2028 from USD 6.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of digital therapeutics is driven by factors such as the increasing number of patients grappling with chronic diseases and escalating investments in this sector. Nonetheless, impediments to market growth include a lack of awareness and access to digital therapeutics programs in developing nations, resistance from traditional healthcare providers, and the existence of uneven payment models.







The subscription-based revenue model segment represents the largest and fastest-growing category in the market over the forecast period



The revenue model segment the digital therapeutics market is categorized into subscription, one-time purchase/licensing, and outcome/value based. In 2022, the subscription segment held the largest market share. Digital therapeutics often aim for long-term health outcomes, requiring users to commit to the program over an extended period. Subscription models encourage user commitment by offering incentives and continuous access to the platform's features.



Diabetes segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



Concerning the type of treatment/care-related application, the digital therapeutics market is categorized into diabetes, CNS disorders, chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, smoking cessation, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, substance use disorders & addiction management, rehabilitation & patient care, and other treatment/care-related applications.



Within the category of treatment/care-related applications, the diabetes segment is poised to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market for digital therapeutics in diabetes accounted for the largest share in 2022. The driving factors include the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the significant healthcare costs associated with the condition, and rising government initiatives focused on alleviating the burden through cost-effective solutions.



The B2B segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



With respect to the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). The B2B segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to the growing partnerships of pharmaceutical companies with digital health companies to integrate digital therapeutics with their drug products. Pharmaceutical companies are actively engaging in strategic partnerships and acquisitions with digital therapeutics providers. These collaborations allow pharmaceutical companies to integrate digital therapeutics into their broader healthcare solutions, offering a holistic approach to patient care.

Additionally, payers, including insurance companies and healthcare providers, are increasingly embracing value-based care models. Digital therapeutics align with these models by emphasizing outcomes, prevention, and cost-effectiveness. Payers see the potential of DTx in reducing healthcare costs through preventive interventions, ultimately driving adoption.



North America to be the largest and the fastest-growing regional market



North America, comprising of the US and Canada, held the lion's share for digital therapeutics market in 2022. Factors such as the government schemes to fund technological advancements progresses combined with the favorable reimbursement structure for digital therapeutics are projected to the drive market growth in this region.

Additionally, payers and healthcare providers in North America have been early adopters of digital therapeutics. The region has witnessed a proactive approach from insurance companies, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders in recognizing the clinical and cost-effectiveness of DTx. This early buy-in has driven widespread adoption across different healthcare settings.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 297 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $21.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.1% Regions Covered Global

