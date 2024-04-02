Global Data Center Solutions Market Report 2024, by Offering, Data Center Type (Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Data Center, Colocation Data Center), Tier Type, Data Center Size, Vertical and Region

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Solutions Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Data Center Type (Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Data Center, Colocation Data Center), Tier Type, Data Center Size, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center solutions market is expected to grow from USD 338.8 billion in 2023 to USD 591.7 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period. The rapid growth of AI and ML workloads and the cloud computing revolution will drive the demand for the data center solutions market. Scalability and flexibility issues are significant challenges for the growth of the data center solutions market.







As per the hardware, the cooling modules segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Cooling modules are an integral component within the hardware segment of data center solutions, focused on managing and maintaining optimal operating temperatures for IT equipment. Adequate cooling is crucial for preventing overheating, ensuring hardware reliability, and maximizing the overall efficiency of data center operations. These modules encompass a range of technologies and systems designed to dissipate heat generated by IT infrastructure and maintain a conducive environment for electronic components. One key element of cooling modules is precision air conditioning systems. These systems provide targeted cooling to specific areas within the data center, delivering conditioned air to equipment racks and server aisles. Precision air conditioning allows for precise temperature control, ensuring IT equipment operates within optimal temperature ranges.



As per data center type, the enterprise data center will hold the largest market share in 2023.



Enterprise data centers provide complete control over data privacy and security. However, this also means that organizations must implement and maintain all security measures. Building and maintaining an enterprise data center involves significant capital expenditures for land, building construction, equipment, and ongoing operational costs. An onsite data center needs a reliable power supply and cooling system, an extensive network, a security system, and others, which can be tedious to support in-house, especially for SMEs.



As per region, Europe is anticipated to witness the second-largest market share during the forecast period



Europe's data center solutions market is marked by a dynamic landscape with increasing demand for advanced, scalable, and energy-efficient infrastructure. As a hub for technological innovation, Europe experiences substantial growth in data center investments to meet the evolving requirements of businesses and consumers. Key countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the Netherlands significantly contribute to the region's data center market. Europe is witnessing a shift towards sustainable, green data center practices driven by environmental concerns and regulatory initiatives. There is a growing emphasis on utilizing renewable energy sources and implementing energy-efficient technologies to reduce the environmental impact of data center operations.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of critical Drivers (Cloud computing revolution, Increasing edge computing trends, Data explosion and analytics, Rapid growth of AI and ML workloads, Expansion of data center capacity, Increasing sustainability and green initiatives); Restraints (High initial investments, Complexity of implementation); Opportunities (Emergence of Generative AI, Growing demand for Edge Data Center-as-a-Service, Increasing demand for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments); and Challenges (Rapid technological advancements, Scalability and flexibility complexities, Security concerns) influencing the growth of the data center solutions market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the data center solutions market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the data center solutions market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the data center solutions market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Equinix (US), and Dell (US), among others, in the data center solutions market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 361 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $338.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $591.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Data Center Solutions Market Size and Growth, 2018-2022 (USD Million, Y-O-Y %)

Data Center Solutions Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028 (USD Million, Y-O-Y %)

Global Data Center Solutions Market to Witness Significant Growth

North America Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2023

Fastest-Growing Segments of Data Center Solutions Market

Premium Insights

Attractive Growth Opportunities for Players in Data Center Solutions Market - Accelerating Demand for Digital Transformation and Cloud Services to Drive Market

Data Center Solutions Market, by Offering, 2023 vs. 2028 - Hardware Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Data Center Solutions Market, by Data Center Type, 2023 vs. 2028 - Enterprise Data Centers Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2023

Data Center Solutions Market, by Tier Type, 2023 vs. 2028 - Tier 4 Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2023

Data Center Solutions Market, by Data Center Size, 2023 vs. 2028 - Large Data Centers Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2023

Data Center Solutions Market, by Vertical, 2023 vs. 2028 - BFSI Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Data Center Solutions Market: Regional Scenario, 2023-2028 - Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Key Market for Investment in Next 5 Years

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers

Cloud Computing Revolution

Increasing Edge Computing Trends

Data Explosion and Analytics

Rapid Growth of AI and ML Workloads

Expansion of Data Center Capacity

Increasing Sustainability and Green Initiatives

Restraints

High Initial Investments

Complexity of Implementation

Opportunities

Emergence of Generative AI

Data Center Expansion in Developing Regions

Growing Demand for Edge Data Center-As-A-Service

Increasing Demand for Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Deployments

Challenges

Rapid Technological Advancements

Scalability and Flexibility Complexities

Security Concerns

Case Study Analysis

Microsoft Chose Immersion Cooling Tech by Liquidstack for Its Cloud Servers

China Mobile International Deployed Local Data Center to Scale Japanese Market

Stewart Engineered Continuous Uptime by Deploying Eaton's Products

Thyssenkrupp Steel Expanded IT Infrastructure with Rittal's Edge Data Centers

Careerbrain Fulfilled Requisite Competitive Customer Service Demands with Fujitsu Products

Volkswagen Virtualized Server for Lower Cost and Improved Performance Through Fujitsu

Companies Profiled

AWS

Microsoft

Google

Equinix

Dell Technologies

Huawei

Digital Realty

NTT

Kddi

HPE

Cyrusone

China Telecom

Cyxtera Technologies

Gds Holdings

Coresite

QTS Data Centers

365 Data Centers

Alibaba Cloud

Oracle

Iron Mountain

IBM

Schneider Electric

Rackbank Datacenters

Liquidstack

Hyperview

Dartpoints

