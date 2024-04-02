Sales of Desiccated Coconut Products are Booming in Online Retails. The Desiccated Coconut Market Value to Exceed US$ 14,452.4 million by 2034 | FMI

NEWARK, Del, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The desiccated coconut market value in 2019 was US$ 8,005.4 million. As per Future Market Insights’ updated report, the market is set to exhibit 6.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, as compared to the CAGR of 5.6% showcased between 2019 and 2023. The desiccated coconut industry is considering improving its sales revenue from US$ 8,016.7 million in 2024 to US$ 14,452.4 million by 2034.



Desiccated coconut is emerging as a sustainable ingredient choice as there is no moisture content, it has a prolonged shelf-life and it can be used for cooking without rehydration. Desiccated coconut has also become a popular component in snack bars and other bakery items, appealing to customers looking for nutritional and fulfilling snack alternatives.

Desiccated coconuts were traditionally supplied from South Asian countries, accounting for 60% of exports. However, the growing emphasis on precision and organic farming techniques has increased the production of coconut in other parts of the world, consequently expanding the market.

Key Takeaways from the Desiccated Coconut Market Study Report

The market is evaluated to have a growth opportunity of US$ 5.5 billion over the next ten-year time period.

The United States desiccated coconut market is on the brink of advancing at 7.1% CAGR until 2034.

Germany has a favorable opportunity to increase its desiccated coconut sales at 5% per year till 2034 in Europe.

India’s desiccated coconut suppliers are experiencing an average CAGR of 5.6%, which can continue till 2034.

“The online buyers of desiccated coconut products have opened up new growth opportunities for rising industry participants through the indirect sales channel. The proliferation of smartphones and the introduction of numerous eCommerce platforms are assisting desiccated coconut providers in introducing their in-house products to online shopping websites,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape for the Desiccated Coconut Market Players

The overall market is moderately competitive as this niche market is relatively new in comparison to other coconut-derived product markets. Geographic expansions and marketing of the product over offline as well as online platforms are currently the key strategies used by players in the desiccated coconut industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report

Celebes Coconut Corporation

Ken Taste Products Limited

VV Industries

Coloma Bio Organic

Bake King

Goldman International Pvt. Ltd.

Super Coco Company

Holland & Barrett

Country-wise Insights

The table below lists the countries that are observed to be creating enough opportunities for their in-house desiccated coconut producers to meet the peak demand.

Regional Market Comparison CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 7.1 % Germany 5.0 % United Kingdom 4.9 % China 4.1 % India 5.6 %

Recent Developments by the Desiccated Coconut Industry Participants

In June 2023, Jivika Naturals Company, based in India, introduced the Desiccated Coconut Powder made from coconuts harvested in the country. The firm collects fresh coconuts at the optimal time and dries them organically to provide its customers with the goodness of coconut throughout the year. This full-fat desiccated coconut powder product has all of the natural fats found in fresh coconuts and a unique coconut-based taste and texture. Moreover, it has no additional preservatives, anti-caking, or free-flowing agents to promote nature's nutritious advantages in coconut-based recipes that do not require freshly grated coconut.

In January 2021, Genuine Coconut, a ready-to-eat coconut company, released three appealing new products for North American consumers. These three products, namely Fresh Organic Coconut Chunks, Fresh Organic Coconut Toppings, and Fresh Organic Grated Coconut, are made from freshly peeled organic mature coconut kernel or meat. The three things are packaged in a re-sealable pouch with a 60-day shelf life, making them a popular new addition to supermarket stores. The products are also certified organic, Kosher, Fair for Life (Fairtrade), non-GMO, and free of preservatives and added sugars.

Key Segments Covered by Desiccated Coconut Industry Survey Report

By Form Type:

Powder

Granular

Flakes

Chips

Shreds



By Application:

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Frozen Dessert

Other Applications



By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Independent Retailers Online Retailers





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

