Minute Rice® brand unveils refreshed brand identity with the launch of new packaging design across full product range

Toronto, ON, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviana Foods Canada Corporation (“Riviana”) officially unveiled a refreshed brand identity for all Minute Rice® products, including the brand’s 4 varieties of Quick Cook Rice and 8 varieties of Microwaveable Rice Cups. It has also added a new variety of Microwaveable Cup to the Minute Rice® lineup - Mexican Style Rice.

Since its first launch in 1949, Minute Rice® brand has been a trusted and reliable staple in Canadian homes. The newly evolved packaging is modern and fresh, while still delivering the same quality products Canadians know and love. With this new evolution, the brand hopes to reach an audience looking for a great mealtime experience. Minute Rice® brand creates meal solutions that are reliable and convenient, yet wholesome and inspiring, setting the standard for how rice should be. Through the new packaging, the brand aims to target those who crave meal solutions that are easy to make and take the pressure and stress out of mealtime.

"Minute Rice’s new campaign and refreshed packaging embodies the timeless essence of the brand while embracing the contemporary needs of today's consumers,” says Garima Patodia, Senior Brand Manager of Rice Portfolio for Riviana. “The brand relaunch not only reflects our commitment to quality and convenience but also demonstrates our dedication to ensuring Canadians can enjoy reliable and fulfilling meals, whether they are cooking for themselves, their family or even hosting friends."

For overall design and positioning of the brand evolution, the Minute Rice® brand worked with integrated branding agency, Bridgemark. Toronto-based creative advertising and marketing agency Elemental supported social, digital and shopper marketing creative along with ad placements. To further the campaign's reach, Minute Rice® brand also enlisted the help of Fairweather to create a compelling connected TV creative, encouraging viewers to show off their Minute Rice® creations, which can be viewed here. With this new campaign launch, Minute Rice® brand will be reaching over 7 million Canadians, with an omnichannel marketing campaign across Connected TV, social, digital and in-store media.

About Riviana Foods Canada Corporation

Riviana Foods Canada Corporation ("Riviana") is a processor, marketer and distributor of branded and private label rice and fresh pasta products in Canada. The Riviana family of well-known brands includes Minute Rice®, Tilda®, and Olivieri®. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Riviana is a wholly owned subsidiary of Riviana Foods Inc., America’s leading rice company.

About Minute Rice® Brand:

The Minute Rice® brand launched in 1949 and has since been providing Canadians with fulfilling and delicious meals mostly in just 5 minutes. The Minute Rice® product line includes an assortment of Quick Cook Rice, ready in 5 minutes and 10 minutes depending on the rice type, as well as an assortment of Minute Rice® Microwaveable Cups, packaged in convenient, single-serve BPA free cups and ready in one minute.

