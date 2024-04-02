North America Leads the Way in Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market with Projected Robust Growth through 2028

Dublin, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Overview



The North America Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market is exhibiting a strong growth trajectory, valued at USD 193.31 million in 2022. Forecasts suggest a continued robust expansion with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.44% until the year 2028. This market is a key component within the larger spectra of the biotechnology and cell culture industry, focusing on the production and commercialization of supplements derived from recombinant sources. These products are vital in the proliferation and maintenance of cell cultures critical to research, drug development, biomanufacturing, and regenerative medicine.



Key Market Drivers



Several factors contribute to the vigorous growth of the Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market in North America. The region's aging population and consequent rise in chronic diseases are increasing the demand for advanced biopharmaceuticals. These innovative treatment options leverage the specificity of biopharmaceuticals to target disease mechanisms effectively. As patents for established biologics expire, the market for biosimilars expands, further augmenting the need for recombinant cell culture supplements. Technological advancements in cell culture techniques and rigorous research and development activities within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors are other significant market drivers, as is the strict adherence to regulatory requirements ensuring product safety and efficacy.



Market Challenges



Despite optimistic growth projections, the market faces challenges such as high production costs and intricate regulatory hurdles. These factors may restrict market penetration among smaller entities and promote a trend where cost-conscious manufacturers seek more economical solutions. Supply chain vulnerabilities also present a challenge, as global issues can disrupt the availability of critical raw materials, impacting production and customer satisfaction.



Emerging Market Trends



Trending within the market is a growing emphasis on animal-origin-free and chemically defined supplements that minimize disease transmission risk and enhance reproducibility in cell culture processes. Surge in the adoption of serum-free and xeno-free culture media also reflects the industry's move towards ethical, safe, and regulatory compliant cell culture practices. Furthermore, there is an increasing focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility among manufacturers and suppliers in the Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market.



Segmental Insights



The Recombinant growth factors segment, crucial for cell proliferation and protein expression, dominated the market. As for applications, the bio-production activities, including those of monoclonal antibodies and vaccines, formed the largest market share. In terms of expression systems, the mammalian system took precedence for its ability to produce complex proteins. Among end-users, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies were the primary market drivers due to their scale of biomanufacturing and extensive research activities.



Regional Insights



The United States held the largest market share in 2022, underpinned by its extensive healthcare infrastructure and robust biopharmaceutical sector. Canada's market is identified as the fastest-growing within North America, benefitting from government support and initiatives that bolster research and development in biotechnology.



The North America Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market continues to progress with substantial contributions to the global healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, supporting innovative treatments and advancing biomanufacturing technologies for the future.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 126 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $193.31 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $331.12 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered North America

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Corning Incorporated

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Novus Biologicals, LLC

BBI Solutions OEM Limited

Gemini Bioproducts, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkhb6b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.