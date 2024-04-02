Oilfield Surfactants Market Reaches $1.9 Billion by 2030, Says Fairfield Market Research in a New Study

London, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global oilfield surfactants market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years, driven by rising exploration and production activities in the oil and gas sector. A recent report by Fairfield Market Research forecasts the market to reach a value of $1.9 billion by 2030, growing at a sustained CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$1.4 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$1.9 Bn CAGR 4.3% Growth Drivers Rising Demand in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Processes

Increasing Oil and Gas Explorations

Growing Emphasis on Downhole Chemical Solutions Segmentation By Type of Surfactants (Anionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Nonionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants)

By Substrate Type (Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Shale Oil and Gas)

By Application (Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Well Stimulation) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Enhanced oil recovery techniques will continue to drive demand for surfactants, says the report. One of the key factors propelling the oilfield surfactants market is the increasing adoption of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques. As readily recoverable oil reserves dwindle, oil and gas companies are resorting to EOR methods to extract more oil from existing fields. Surfactants play a crucial role in EOR by lowering interfacial tension between oil and water, enabling better oil mobilization and displacement within the reservoir.

The report explores the impact of government regulations on the oilfield surfactants market, with a specific focus on environmental regulations governing the use of oilfield chemicals. It provides insights into the pricing trends within the market and analyzes the factors influencing price fluctuations. The report offers a competitive landscape of the oilfield surfactants market, profiling key players and their strategic initiatives.

Key Research Insights

By type, the non-ionic surfactants segment is expected to hold the dominant market share throughout the forecast period.

Non-ionic surfactants offer superior performance in harsh downhole environments and are widely used in EOR applications.

The stimulation fluids application segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Nonionic Surfactants Lead the Market

The nonionic surfactants segment emerged as the dominant force in 2023, particularly in oilfield operations where it plays a crucial role in stabilizing emulsions.

Nonionic surfactants prevent the separation of water and oil phases in emulsions, ensuring stability and facilitating oil recovery.

These surfactants alter reservoir rocks' wettability, increasing oil displacement from the reservoir and boosting recovery rates.

While nonionic surfactants currently lead the market, the anionic surfactants segment is projected to experience the fastest growth.

Anionic surfactants are essential for breaking oil-in-water emulsions, aiding in the extraction of water from crude oil and cleaning pipelines.

Crude Oil Segment Dominates, Shale Oil and Gas to Witness Substantial Growth

The crude oil segment dominated the market in 2023, driven by ongoing exploration operations, particularly in deepwater and ultra-deepwater reserves.

Surfactants play a vital role in reducing issues related to hydrate formation, flow assurance, corrosion, and scale prevention during crude oil extraction.

The shale oil and gas segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period, fueled by the increasing role of hydraulic fracturing in shale oil and gas extraction and the crucial role of surfactants in fracking fluids.

Enhanced Oil Recovery Leads, Drilling Fluids Segment to Grow Rapidly

The enhanced oil recovery (EOR) segment emerged as the leading market segment in 2023, driven by surfactants' ability to reduce interfacial tension and improve oil recovery rates.

Surfactants facilitate the mobilization and displacement of trapped oil, enhancing oil recovery by altering reservoir rock wettability.

The drilling fluids segment is expected to experience rapid growth within the forecast period, driven by surfactants' ability to manage drilling fluid rheological qualities and facilitate the encapsulation and dispersion of drilled cuttings.

Key Report Highlights

The burgeoning shale oil exploration activity around the world has been a significant growth driver for the oilfield surfactants market. Shale oil extraction processes require specific types of surfactants to enhance wellbore stability and optimize hydraulic fracturing operations. This growing demand for specialized surfactants in shale oil plays is anticipated to bolster market growth in the coming years.

Environmental regulations mandating the use of eco-friendly chemicals in oilfield operations are fostering the development and adoption of biodegradable and biosurfactants. These bio-based surfactants offer comparable performance to conventional surfactants while posing a lower environmental risk.

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Pioneers Sustainable Practices

North America, spearheaded by the US, stands at the forefront of the global oilfield surfactants market. The shale revolution, characterized by the widespread adoption of hydraulic fracturing techniques, has propelled the region into a dominant position in the industry.

The utilization of surfactants in hydraulic fracturing fluids is instrumental in enhancing oil and gas extraction from unconventional reservoirs, such as shale formations. This innovative approach has unlocked vast reserves of previously inaccessible hydrocarbons, driving significant growth in the market.

North America's oil and gas sector is witnessing a notable shift towards sustainable practices. Environmental concerns and regulatory pressures have prompted industry players to embrace cleaner and more efficient technologies.

Surfactants play a pivotal role in these sustainability efforts by facilitating processes such as flow assurance, corrosion prevention, and scale inhibition.

By adopting eco-friendly formulations that incorporate surfactants, companies are reducing their environmental footprint while maintaining operational efficiency.

Asia Pacific Thrives on Energy Demand

The Asia Pacific region emerges as a powerhouse of growth in the oilfield surfactants market, fueled by burgeoning energy demands.

Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and population expansion have led to an exponential increase in energy consumption across the region.

As countries strive to meet this escalating demand, there is a growing emphasis on ramping up local production of oil and gas resources.

Asia Pacific's thriving oil and gas industry relies heavily on surfactants to optimize exploration and production activities.

Surfactants play a critical role in enhancing the efficiency of extraction processes, particularly in challenging environments such as deepwater and ultra-deepwater reserves.

Additionally, surfactants are essential for maintaining the integrity of production facilities and pipelines, ensuring smooth operations and minimizing downtime.

The region's commitment to technological advancement and innovation is driving continuous improvements in surfactant formulations and application techniques.

By leveraging cutting-edge solutions, Asia Pacific is poised to achieve sustainable growth in its oilfield surfactants market, meeting the evolving needs of the energy industry while minimizing environmental impact.

Key Players in the Global Oilfield Surfactants Market

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Clariant AG

Huntsman Corporation

Stepan Company

Solvay S.A.

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Nouryon

Croda International Plc

Baker Hughes

Evonik Industries AG

Kemira Oyj





