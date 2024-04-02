AMPURE, Formerly Webasto Charging Systems, and Transom Capital Group: Pioneering the Future of Electric Vehicle and Industrial Charging

LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), an operations-focused middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of Webasto Charging Solutions, Inc. from Webasto Group, a top 100 supplier to the automotive industry worldwide. Webasto Charging Solutions is a leading provider of electric vehicle and industrial charging products and services. Transom is acquiring a majority stake in the business and Webasto will remain a minority shareholder. Concurrent with the transaction, the company name will change into “Ampure”. Ampure has an unwavering commitment to accelerating the transition to electromobility by defining the landscape of innovative and reliable charging for electric and industrial vehicles.



Ampure boasts worldwide expertise in delivering safe and reliable chargers backed by in-house design, software and hardware engineering, and manufacturing. This unique blend of capabilities ensures that Ampure can meet customers' evolving needs while maintaining the highest (automotive) standards for reliability and quality. Over the past decade, Ampure’s solutions have become the charger of choice for many major vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEM), charge point operators (CPO), airports, and plant operators.

Transom Capital Group’s strategic investment underscores its steadfast confidence in Ampure to generate substantial value in the expanding electric vehicle charging ecosystem. With a shared vision for quality and innovation, Transom aims to leverage its operational expertise, industry knowledge, and extensive network to further propel the company’s growth trajectory. Transom’s seasoned team of professionals will work closely with the existing management team to drive operational efficiency, expand market reach, and explore new product development opportunities.

“Charging is at the forefront of the global transition toward electric vehicles, and Ampure presented a rare opportunity to invest in a business of significant scale and with a robust portfolio of safe and reliable chargers,” said Russ Roenick, co-founder and managing partner at Transom Capital Group. “We’re super excited to partner with Ampure to continue delivering best-in-class solutions and playing a critical role during the automotive industry’s historic EV evolution. The investment in Ampure is also a sterling example of Transom Capital’s commitment to ESG investing principles.”

As Ampure and Transom Capital Group embark on this new chapter, Ampure accelerates the transition to electric mobility with innovation, amplification, and sustainability at the forefront.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Transom Capital for the transaction.

About Transom Capital

Transom Capital Group is an operations-focused private equity firm focused on investing in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom’s functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMOR Value Creation Process combine with managements’ industry expertise to create improved operational efficiency, significant top-line growth, cultural transformation and overall distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Ampure

Ampure is a leading provider of innovative electric vehicle and industrial charging solutions with a vision and commitment to shaping the future of mobility. Focused on innovation and automotive grade quality, Ampure products and organization deliver unparalleled reliability, quality, safety, and customer satisfaction underpinned by in-house design, engineering, and manufacturing expertise. At Ampure, our mission is simple: lead the acceleration of global sustainable transportation by offering cutting-edge charging solutions that improve reliability and digital solutions that can be easily monetized and controlled with confidence.

