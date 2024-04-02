Kuehn Law Encourages NVEI, PIK, CHX, and ADTH Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) click to participate



Nuvei Corporation has agreed to merge with Advent International for a cash consideration of $34.00 per share.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) click to participate



Kidpik Corp. has entered into a proposed merger with Nina Footwear Corp. Under the agreement, Nina’s stockholders will own 80% of Kidpik’s outstanding common stock.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) click to participate



ChampionX Corporation has agreed to be acquired by SLB in an all-stock transaction. The agreement states that ChampionX shareholders will receive 0.735 shares of SLB common stock per each ChampionX share. Upon completion of the transaction, ChampionX shareholders will own approximately 9% of SLB’s outstanding shares of common stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) click to participate



AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. has agreed to merge with Cadent, LLC. The agreement stipulates that shareholders of AdTheorent will receive $3.21 per share.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

